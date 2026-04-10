April 10, 2026 9:25 PM हिंदी

Alia Bhatt roots for sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor ahead of 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' release

Alia Bhatt roots for sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor ahead of 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' release

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) As Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with "Daadi Ki Shaadi", Alia Bhatt has turned cheerleader for her sister-in-law.

Resharing the recently unveiled title and release date announcement poster of the movie on the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, Alia wrote, "Wohooo @neetu54 @riddhimkapoorsahaniofficial", followed by Dizzy and rainbow emoticons.

Billed as a wholesome family entertainer, the project will be reaching the theatres on May 8th this year.

Sharing the release date on social media, the makers wrote, "Daadi is breaking the internet — and the rules! Is the family with her or against her? Find out in Daadi Ki Shaadi, releasing on 8th May. Gen D to Gen Z — all are invited."

Penned and helmed by Ashish R. Mohan, "Daadi Ki Shaadi" has been produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies Production.

In May last year, Riddhima completed the shooting for her Bollywood debut. Marking the occasion, she compiled a heartfelt note revealing what it was like being on the set of her first Hindi movie.

She shared, "Firsts are always special, Because it's those very 'firsts' that form the blueprint of learnings we will carry for the rest of our lives."

"For 52 days, over 200 people came together to tell this heartwarming, funny, and beautiful film. We plotted, we danced, we laugh-cried and cried-laughed, and I cannot wait for you to join in the celebrations when this film hits your screens. #DKS," Riddhima added.

However, this is not Riddhima's first time facing the camera. Prior to this, she was seen doing a cameo appearance in Netflix’s show "Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives", which also featured Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey.

--IANS

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