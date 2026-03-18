Alia Bhatt recalls first day of shooting with Sidharth Malhotra for ‘Kapoor & Sons’

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt turned nostalgic, on the 18th of March, as she looked back at the making of Kapoor & Sons.

The actress recalling her very first day of shoot, on the 10th anniversary of the movie, shared memories from the sets and spoke about filming the popular song “Kar Gayi Chull,” which became a massive hit among youngsters.

Resharing the post originally shared by Dharma productions on their social media account, Alia wrote, “Soo many memories #10YearsOfKapoorandSons.”

Recalling the moment, Alia, in the video, is heard saying, ““I remember my first day of shoot for Kapoor and Sons was for Kar Gayi Chul, which went on to become such a big hit. So when you see me dancing in Kar Gayi Chul, I am actually just dancing.”

She added, “I am just having like a great time. I don't think that was very performative. It was just me genuinely having a good time and it's also the vibe that Shakun created. I remember even when we went for our main outdoor to Coonoor, even though I had shoot on and off, I just stayed on. I was just there for the entire schedule.”

For the uninitiated, Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012, directed by Karan Johar.

Talking about Kapoor & Sons, the movie released in 2016, featured an ensemble cast including Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rajat Kapoor.

The film's storyline revolved around a dysfunctional family that reunites at their ancestral home, where many unresolved conflicts, sibling rivalry and emotional complexities come to the surface while the family prepares to celebrate their grandfather’s birthday.

The film was directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Kapoor & Sons released on March 18, 2016, and received a great response at the box office.

One of the highlights of the movie's music album was the energetic track “Kar Gayi Chull,” which had gone viral among youngsters.

The song, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, became a party anthem soon after its release.

Its signature hook step gained immense popularity, and is still a hit with the youth.

--IANS

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