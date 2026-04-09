April 10, 2026 12:45 AM हिंदी

Alcaraz survives Etcheverry test to reach Monte-Carlo quarters

Carlos Alcaraz survives Etcheverry test to reach Monte-Carlo quarters

Monte Carlo, April 9 (IANS) World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz overcame a tough challenge from Tomás Martín Etcheverry to reach the quarter-finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday. The Spaniard started strongly but was pushed into a three-set battle before winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in the Round of 16 clash on Court Rainier III.

Alcaraz dominated the opening set, winning the first eight points of the match and finishing the set comfortably. However, his level dropped in the second set as he made 23 unforced errors, allowing Etcheverry to bounce back. The Argentine raised his game and won four straight games to take the set 6-4.

In the deciding set, Alcaraz regained control. He improved his shot selection and hit 13 winners to close out the match and keep his title defence alive.

“I was playing really well in the first set. I was feeling the ball 10/10. Then I started pretty well in the second set as well and had a chance to break his serve in the second game, but I didn’t take it. When you don’t take the opportunities at this level, you have to run back. He played more aggressively after that, but I would say it was a great fight in the end,” Alcaraz said on the court after winning the match.

Alcaraz served 5 aces compared to Etcheverry’s 1 and won 98 total points against 83. The Spaniard also won 56 service points and 42 receiving points, both higher than his opponent.

Alcaraz converted 5 of 12 break points, while Etcheverry managed 2 of 6. The top seed also won 67 per cent of points on his first serve and 62 per cent on his second serve, compared to 61 and 50 per cent respectively for the Argentine.

With this win, Alcaraz extended his clay-court winning streak to 15 matches. He will next face eighth seed Alexander Bublik in the quarter-finals.

Earlier in the day, Jannik Sinner also advanced after a three-set win, staying in contention for the World No. 1 ranking.

—IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

'Aim was to bat till last,' says Mukul Choudhary after his match-winning knock helps Lucknow Super Giants win against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: 'Aim was to bat till last,' says Mukul Choudhary after his match-winning knock against KKR

'Tough one to take, but proud of the boys,' says Ajinkya Rahane after Kolkata Knight Riders suffer dramatic defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: 'Tough one to take, but proud of the boys,' says Rahane after KKR loss against LSG

Carlos Alcaraz survives Etcheverry test to reach Monte-Carlo quarters

Alcaraz survives Etcheverry test to reach Monte-Carlo quarters

India, Mauritius strengthen ties with enhanced strategic partnership

India, Mauritius strengthen ties with enhanced strategic partnership (Lead)

Meenakshi storms into 53kg final; Hansika, Neha bag bronze in the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday. Photo credit: WFI

Asian Wrestling C’ships: Meenakshi storms into 53kg final; Hansika, Neha bag bronze

Dacoit Review: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur Shine in This Gritty Tale of Love and Revenge

Dacoit - A Love Story Movie Review: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur Shine in This Gritty Tale of Love and Revenge

Sarthak Goloui header rescues a point for Jamshedpur against Mumbai City

ISL 2025-26: Sarthak Goloui header rescues a point for Jamshedpur against Mumbai City

Mukul Choudhary unbeaten 54 guides Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Mukul’s unbeaten 54 guides LSG to thrilling three-wicket win over KKR

Indonesia outplay India; Korea maintain perfect run, Thailand bounce back in the Billie Jean King Cup Group I – Asia/Oceania at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: DLTA

Billie Jean King Cup: Indonesia outplay India; Korea maintain perfect run, Thailand bounce back

Kashika Kapoor undergoes physical transformation for 'Caste', gains 5-6 kgs

Kashika Kapoor undergoes physical transformation for 'Caste', gains 5-6 kgs