Alcaraz survives Etcheverry test to reach Monte-Carlo quarters

Monte Carlo, April 9 (IANS) World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz overcame a tough challenge from Tomás Martín Etcheverry to reach the quarter-finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday. The Spaniard started strongly but was pushed into a three-set battle before winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in the Round of 16 clash on Court Rainier III.

Alcaraz dominated the opening set, winning the first eight points of the match and finishing the set comfortably. However, his level dropped in the second set as he made 23 unforced errors, allowing Etcheverry to bounce back. The Argentine raised his game and won four straight games to take the set 6-4.

In the deciding set, Alcaraz regained control. He improved his shot selection and hit 13 winners to close out the match and keep his title defence alive.

“I was playing really well in the first set. I was feeling the ball 10/10. Then I started pretty well in the second set as well and had a chance to break his serve in the second game, but I didn’t take it. When you don’t take the opportunities at this level, you have to run back. He played more aggressively after that, but I would say it was a great fight in the end,” Alcaraz said on the court after winning the match.

Alcaraz served 5 aces compared to Etcheverry’s 1 and won 98 total points against 83. The Spaniard also won 56 service points and 42 receiving points, both higher than his opponent.

Alcaraz converted 5 of 12 break points, while Etcheverry managed 2 of 6. The top seed also won 67 per cent of points on his first serve and 62 per cent on his second serve, compared to 61 and 50 per cent respectively for the Argentine.

With this win, Alcaraz extended his clay-court winning streak to 15 matches. He will next face eighth seed Alexander Bublik in the quarter-finals.

Earlier in the day, Jannik Sinner also advanced after a three-set win, staying in contention for the World No. 1 ranking.

—IANS

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