Albanese raised concerns over China's Pacific ballistic missile test in meeting with PM Modi

Melbourne, July 9 (IANS) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, during his meeting with PM Narendra Modi in Melbourne on Thursday, raised the issue of China's latest launch of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) into the South Pacific , Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has confirmed.

"This was raised by the Australian Premier and there was a certain amount of concern expressed about this development. The Prime Minister mentioned that we see the Indo-Pacific as an area where we would like to see peace, security, and stability. Australia and India have shared interests and shared objectives in this regard, and that we will continue not only to exchange our perspectives on this but also intensify our cooperation in various areas to ensure that peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific area continues to be maintained," Misri told reporters during a special media briefing held by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on PM Modi's ongoing visit to Australia.

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine test-fired a missile toward the Pacific, which triggered concerns from several nations in the region on Monday.

Australia and New Zealand also responded to the missile test. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called the launch "destabilising to the region," while New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said his country is "deeply concerned" by the launch of nuclear-capable weapons, Kyodo news agency reported.

Peters emphasised that the launch appeared to be part of a "recurring pattern by China" following Beijing’s 2024 test-firing of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) into the South Pacific.

Taiwan’s Presidential Office condemned the launch, saying Beijing had "sought to intimidate the international community" through the test-firing and that the missile launch undermines international peace and stability.

Taiwan's Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo urged China to "exercise restraint, abide by the rules-based international order and immediately cease its irresponsible unilateral actions."

–IANS

ksk/as