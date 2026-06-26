June 26, 2026 2:20 PM हिंदी

Akshita Mudgal ‘would go home with swollen eyes’ after shooting on ‘Lakshmi Niwas’ emotional track

Akshita Mudgal ‘would go home with swollen eyes’ after shooting on ‘Lakshmi Niwas’ emotional track

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Akshita Mudgal, who essays the role of Radhika in the television show ‘Lakshmi Niwas’, has opened up on her recent experience of shooting an emotionally demanding track.

In recent episodes, audiences have witnessed one of the most turbulent phases in Radhika’s life. From being questioned over her marriage to seeing her parents bear the brunt of society’s taunts, Radhika found herself battling confusion, heartbreak, and circumstances she never imagined.

Talking about the same, Akshita Mudgal shared, “Radhika has always been someone who can endure anything herself, but the moment her parents are hurt or questioned because of her, that’s when it really breaks her. She never did wrong to anyone, so to see her constantly facing taunts and blame was emotionally exhausting”.

For Akshita Mudgal portraying these emotions was quite challenging. While Radhika is a strong-headed girl who believes in doing good and standing by what is right, the circumstances around her pushed her into a phase where she began questioning everything around her.

She further mentioned, “As an actor, staying in that emotional space for 12-13 hours every day was difficult. There were days when I would go home with swollen eyes because once you start living a character’s pain for so long, it stays with you even after pack-up. But somewhere, I also feel Radhika’s journey is a reminder that no matter how unfair life gets, you have to find the strength to stand up again. I hope girls who relate to her story find encouragement and hope through her journey”.

As Radhika finally begins to find answers and embrace a new chapter in her life, viewers can look forward to an emotional yet heartwarming journey ahead.

‘Lakshmi Niwas’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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