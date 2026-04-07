Akshay Oberoi wraps up ‘Two Zero One Four’ dubbing amid ‘Love Lottery’ shoot in Dehradun

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Amidst a packed shooting schedule in Dehradun, actor Akshay Oberoi has concluded the dubbing for the uupcoming action-thriller ‘Two Zero One Four’ starring Jackie Shroff.

Directed by Shravan Tiwari, the espionage acting thriller will have Akshay playing a terrorist pitted against Jackie Shroff, who will be seen as a army officer. Shot across locations including Russia, Mumbai and Kutch, the film will have the veteran actor’s character uncovering a global conspiracy involving Indian and foreign agents.

Akshay, who is currently busy shooting in Dehradun for Love Letter, took out time to conclude the dubbing for Two Zero One Four - 2014. He shared that this phase of his career in the film journey is exhilarating yet tiring.

Revealing why, he shared: “This phase of my career is extremely exciting but also quite hectic in the best possible way. I was in Dehradun shooting for Love Lottery, and we managed to carve out time for dubbing for Two Zero One Four.”

Akshay added that Two Zero One Four - 2014 has a “very intense energy, especially because my character is so different from what I’ve done before.”

He concluded: “Working on a project with Jackie Shroff sir was also a great experience. Right now, it’s a lot of juggling, but I’m grateful that the work coming my way is so diverse.”

Akshay is now prepping for the release of the Yash-starrer “ Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups”, which also stars an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Locked for June 4 release, the film is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who has previously helmed the National Award-winning film “ Liar's Dice”. Her upcoming actioner starring Yash has been simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

As per reports, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” is reportedly a gripping tale of crime and deception set in 1980s Goa, where a powerful drug cartel manipulates lives behind the state's picturesque beaches and vibrant culture.

--IANS

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