Akshay Oberoi: To be in a space where I’m part of Toxic, King is overwhelming in best way possible

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who has three anticipated projects of 2026 Toxic, King, and Neeraj Pandey's production, said that if he were asked two years ago whether he’d imagined a time like this, he would’ve honestly said no.

Akshay, who began experiencing a strong career shift with Fighter, believes this phase is a culmination of years of perseverance, patience, and belief in the craft.

Akshay says, “If you had asked me even two years ago whether I imagined a time like this, I would have honestly said no. This industry teaches you humility every single day. I’ve been here for a long time, doing my work quietly, trusting the process, sometimes doubting myself, but never giving up.”

“To suddenly be in a space where I’m part of two films and one series where people are genuinely excited about Toxic, King and Neeraj Pandey's next, it’s overwhelming in the best way possible,” said the actor.

Somewhere, Akshay feels like life has come full circle.

“Fighter became a turning point for me, not just professionally, but emotionally. It reminded me why I chose this path in the first place.”

“From there to Toxic, then King, and now working with someone like Neeraj Pandey, these are the moments you silently hope for as an actor, but never take for granted. I genuinely feel like I’m finally getting my due, not overnight, but after years of learning, unlearning, waiting, and growing.”

Akshay further reflects on the journey that shaped him, “There were phases where nothing seemed to move, where you question your choices. But I think those years prepare you for moments like this. Today, I feel grateful for the opportunities, for the faith filmmakers have shown in me, and for the audience that has slowly but surely embraced my work.”

“This phase is very emotional for me because it validates the journey, the struggle, and the belief that good work eventually finds its moment.”

--IANS

dc/