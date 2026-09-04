Akshay Kumar reveals how his police officer friends helped him prepare for psychopath role in ‘Haiwaan’

Mumbai, September 4 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has spoken about his transformation into a negative character for his upcoming movie, 'Haiwaan', further adding how his friends in the police force help him in doing so.

He also spoke about taking on a darker role and shifting dynamics with co-star Saif Ali Khan in the movie.

Opening up about his dynamic role in the movie, on the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Akshay Kumar clarified the character dynamics by stating, "Sir, I am the villain of the film and Saif is the hero and Sir mera kirdaar is of a psychopath and there is a history behind it and how I turn into it and what all I go through and then the film follows ahead."

(Sir, I am the villain of the film and Saif is the hero. My character is that of a psychopath, and there is a history behind it, how I turn into one and everything I go through, and then the film moves forward from there)Intrigued by the actor’s transition into such a dark character, Amitabh Bachchan asked Akshay about his preparation process for portraying an antagonist.

Responding to Mr. Bachchan’s query, Akshay Kumar shares how real life inputs from his friends in law enforcement and guidance from director Priyadarshan shaped his performance.

He shared, "Sir, aisa tha ki mere kaafi mitr police mein hain unka kabhi koi psychopath se bhidna hojata hain and the way they work, toh unhone mujhe ek baat sikhayi thi jaise hum filmo mein dikhate hain ki psychopath alag tarike ke munh banate hain waisa nahi hota hain. Bilkul bhi aisa nahi karte hain because woh humse ghul milna chahate hain aur woh aise ghul mil jaate hain ki kisiko bhi pata nahi chalta ki unke dimaag mein kya chal raha hain. Toh yeh baat mere samajh mein aayi aur Priyan Sir ne bhi bola mujhe ki koi munh banane ki jarurat nahi hain, toh main iss film mein chup-chap baitha hua hoon, Saif is doing more of the talking and I am completely blended into the audience and thats how I got into the character."

(Sir, the thing is, I have quite a few friends in the police force who have encountered psychopaths at some point, and from the way they deal with them, they taught me something. The way we show psychopaths in films, where they make different kinds of facial expressions, that isn't how it actually is. They don't do that at all because they want to blend in with us, and they blend in so well that nobody can tell what is going on in their minds. So, I understood this, and Priyan Sir also told me that there was no need to make any facial expressions. So, in this film, I am sitting quietly, Saif is doing more of the talking, and I am completely blended into the audience. That's how I got into the character)

Talking about Haiwaan, the movie is set to release on September 11.

---IANS

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