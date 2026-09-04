Akshay Kumar recalls Asrani’s last-ever shot in ‘Haiwaan’: ‘My good fortune to work with this legend’

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Akshay Kumar paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Asrani. He remembered his experience of working with the legendary performer in his upcoming film “Haiwaan.”

Akshay called it his “good fortune” to have worked alongside Asrani and witnessed what he described as the veteran actor’s last-ever shot. Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, the ‘Airlift’ actor wrote, “My good fortune that I got to work with this legend and see him give his last ever shot in Haiwaan. Miss you Asrani ji…there can be no one like you.”

The video features a scene from “Haiwaan” in which Asrani’s character interacts with two police constables. When one of them asks his name, he responds before turning the conversation into a light-hearted exchange. Asked whether there is anyone behind him, he jokingly replies that there is a constable behind him while the other is standing in front. The conversation then moves to his personal life, with the constable asking if he is married. Asrani’s character responds humorously that he has been married three or four times. When asked about his children, he quips that they are busy fighting among themselves while he is there, adding to the comic tone of the scene.

Asrani, known for his distinctive comic timing and memorable performances, has enjoyed a celebrated career spanning several decades. His work across Hindi cinema has earned him a special place among generations of film audiences.

Veteran actor Asrani passed away on October 20, 2025, at the age of 84. Over a career spanning more than five decades, he appeared in over 350 films and established himself as one of Hindi cinema’s most recognizable character actors.

Directed by Priyadarshan, “Haiwaan” marks the final film appearance of Asrani. Asrani filmed for “Haiwaan” just five to six days before his death.

--IANS

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