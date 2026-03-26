March 26, 2026 9:05 AM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar reacts to the language debate in Bollywood: Have always chosen Hindi no matter what

Akshay Kumar reacts to the language debate in Bollywood: Have always chosen Hindi no matter what

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar opened up about language preferences in the film industry, further stating that he has always chosen to speak in Hindi even during a time when English was often seen as more fashionable.

"In the ’90s, even if there was an award night, I always said that I would speak in Hindi. Generally too, I always speak in Hindi. Even at many of my conclaves, where there are English speakers, I fold my hands and tell them, you speak in English but I will speak in Hindi. That is my comfort,” Akshay Kumar said in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

During the conversation, it was noted that while English was widely preferred in the 1990s, actors like Akshay Kumar and Govinda were among the few who confidently communicated in Hindi, choosing comfort over snob appeal.

Sharing his perspective, Akshay also stated that language, for him, has always been about comfort and authenticity rather than perception.

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who was also present at the interview, added that language has never been a barrier on film sets despite the diversity of people working together.

“Tell me one thing, there are around 250 people on a set. Punjabi, Tamil, Malayali, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, everyone is there. It’s a mixture. But in that mixture, there is never a problem with language. Till date, there has never been any issue with communication. Everyone understands cinema and communication,” Rajpal Yadav said.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his upcoming film “Bhoot Bangla,” which also stars Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and late veteran actor Asrani.

The film is directed by Priyadarshan and marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar after many years.

Bhoot Bangla is being produced by Balaji Telefilms and Balaji Motion Pictures and is all to release on the 10th of April

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

14 killed as bus catches fire after colliding with tipper truck in Andhra Pradesh

14 killed as bus catches fire after colliding with tipper truck in Andhra Pradesh

Look very much forward to spending time with Prez Xi: Trump on 'monumental' China visit

Look very much forward to spending time with Prez Xi: Trump on 'monumental' China visit

Aditya Dhar slams AI ‘turban and smoking’ image linked to ‘Dhurandhar’: Such acts will be dealt with firmly

Aditya Dhar slams AI ‘turban and smoking’ image linked to ‘Dhurandhar’: Such acts will be dealt with firmly

Akshay Kumar cites his film with Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Waqt’, to stress the importance of acting on time

Akshay Kumar cites his film with Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Waqt’, to stress the 'importance of acting on time'

May Maa Mahagauri's divine aura bring happiness, prosperity for all: PM Modi

May Maa Mahagauri's divine aura bring happiness, prosperity for all: PM Modi

Trump says Iran 'wants deal', cites gains

Trump says Iran 'wants deal', cites gains

Trump vows 'historic' midterm sweep for Republicans, hits out at Democrats

Trump vows 'historic' midterm sweep for Republicans, hits out at Democrats

Karan Kundrra says Sunny Leone’s three children & his future kids are going to be extremely proud of them

Karan Kundrra says Sunny Leone’s three children & his future kids are going to be extremely proud of them

US officials, lawmakers warn of China edge in space shift

US officials, lawmakers warn of China edge in space shift

Intensifying efforts to secure Hormuz, stabilise global oil flow, says US

Intensifying efforts to secure Hormuz, stabilise global oil flow, says US