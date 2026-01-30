January 30, 2026 11:38 AM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar presents Vidya Balan as a fun birthday surprise for Priyadarshan

Akshay Kumar presents Vidya Balan as a fun birthday surprise for Priyadarshan

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar had a playful twist up his sleeve for director Priyadarshan on his 69th birthday. The actor surprised the veteran filmmaker with actress Vidya Balan.

Akshay took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself sitting on a wooden rocking horse and saying: “Many, many happy returns of the day Priyan sir. You are turning 69, a great age sir, great age sir and lots of love and luck and great films and sir good health.”

He then said: “Also a friend of mine wants to wish you sir.”

Vidya, who has worked with Priyadarshan and Akshay in the first installment of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” in 2007, peeps out of a toy house and is heard saying: “Happy birthday Priyan sir and all the best for Bhoot Bangla.”

For the caption, Akshay wrote: “Here’s wishing the best birthday to one of the best human beings I know. Have a blessed year Priyan Sir, Janamdin ki bhooth bhooth badhai ;) @priyadarshan.official@balanvidya.”

“Bhoot Bangla” is by Priyadarshan. The film brings the iconic trio of Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The project will also see Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Mithila Palkar in crucial roles, along with others.

The Priyadarshan's directorial has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

The story of the movie has been written by Akash A Kaushik and the screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The dialogues have been penned by Rohan Shankar.

"Bhooth Bangla" is slated for a theatrical release on May 15, 2026.

Talking about Priyadarshan, he has worked primarily in Malayalam and Hindi cinema since 1982, directing over 98 films in multiple Indian languages, with notable works in Tamil and Telugu. Most of his Hindi films are remakes of Malayalam films, some of which Priyadarshan helmed both versions.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

India can sustain 'J‑curve' gains using trade diversion, steady FDI: Report

India can sustain 'J‑curve' gains using trade diversion, steady FDI: Report

UN Human Rights, legal organisations slam sentencing of lawyers in Pakistan under PECA

UN Human Rights, legal organisations slam sentencing of lawyers in Pakistan under PECA

JCRA assigns landmark ratings to Adani Ports, Adani Green and Adani Energy Solutions

JCRA assigns landmark ratings to Adani Ports, Adani Green and Adani Energy Solutions

S. Korea launches nanosatellite for satellite constellation project

S. Korea launches nanosatellite for satellite constellation project

Aditi Rao Hydari on silent film ‘Gandhi Talks’: Something so new for all of us

Aditi Rao Hydari on silent film ‘Gandhi Talks’: Something so new for all of us

Chennaiyin FC sign Spanish Forward Inigo Martin ahead of the new season

Chennaiyin FC sign Spanish Forward Inigo Martin ahead of the new season

NZ add Sears T20 WC squad as travelling reserve

NZ add Sears in T20 WC squad as travelling reserve

Akshay Kumar presents Vidya Balan as a fun birthday surprise for Priyadarshan

Akshay Kumar presents Vidya Balan as a fun birthday surprise for Priyadarshan

Gold, silver prices dip after aggressive profit booking from record levels

Gold, silver prices dip after aggressive profit booking from record levels

From preparing for fatherhood to tough scenes, Nakuul Mehta calls Shriya Saran his ‘mentor’ in all sense

From preparing for fatherhood to tough scenes, Nakuul Mehta calls Shriya Saran his ‘mentor’ in all sense