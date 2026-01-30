Akshay Kumar presents Vidya Balan as a fun birthday surprise for Priyadarshan

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar had a playful twist up his sleeve for director Priyadarshan on his 69th birthday. The actor surprised the veteran filmmaker with actress Vidya Balan.

Akshay took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself sitting on a wooden rocking horse and saying: “Many, many happy returns of the day Priyan sir. You are turning 69, a great age sir, great age sir and lots of love and luck and great films and sir good health.”

He then said: “Also a friend of mine wants to wish you sir.”

Vidya, who has worked with Priyadarshan and Akshay in the first installment of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” in 2007, peeps out of a toy house and is heard saying: “Happy birthday Priyan sir and all the best for Bhoot Bangla.”

For the caption, Akshay wrote: “Here’s wishing the best birthday to one of the best human beings I know. Have a blessed year Priyan Sir, Janamdin ki bhooth bhooth badhai ;) @priyadarshan.official@balanvidya.”

“Bhoot Bangla” is by Priyadarshan. The film brings the iconic trio of Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The project will also see Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Mithila Palkar in crucial roles, along with others.

The Priyadarshan's directorial has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

The story of the movie has been written by Akash A Kaushik and the screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The dialogues have been penned by Rohan Shankar.

"Bhooth Bangla" is slated for a theatrical release on May 15, 2026.

Talking about Priyadarshan, he has worked primarily in Malayalam and Hindi cinema since 1982, directing over 98 films in multiple Indian languages, with notable works in Tamil and Telugu. Most of his Hindi films are remakes of Malayalam films, some of which Priyadarshan helmed both versions.

--IANS

dc/