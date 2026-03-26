Akshay Kumar cites his film with Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Waqt’, to stress the 'importance of acting on time'

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar highlighted the importance of taking action without delay, saying that nothing is certain in life and one should never wait for the “right time” to do or act upon something.

The actor who is currently seen as a host on the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, referencing his film with Amitabh Bachchan, highlighted the importance of ‘making hay while the sun shines’.

He said, “Main aap ko ek film bataunga, maine ek film ki thi, vo mere liye meri zindagi mein bahut hi important thi, uska naam tha ‘Waqt’. Uske andar ek line thi, ‘koi baat nahi, bacha hai sudhar jaayega.’” (I will tell you about a film I did, which is very important in my life, Waqt. It had a line, ‘it’s okay, he will improve with time.’)

However, Akshay stressed that real life does not work that way. “Kyuki vo film aapko seekhati hai… jisko hum sochte hain na, sudhar jaayega, kal ho jaayega, ye kaam baad mein kar lenge… waqt jo hai na kisi ka wait nahi karta, kisi ka intezaar nahi karta.” (That film teaches you that what we think, that things will improve later, we will do it tomorrow, but time does not wait for anyone.)

Addressing a contestant directly, he added, “Rohit, main sach bata raha hoon beta, waqt kisi ka intezaar nahi karta.” (I am telling you honestly, son, time waits for no one.)

Sharing his own journey, Akshay revealed, “14 saal ki umar mein maine kaam karna shuru kar diya tha… kyunki mehsoos hua ki khud hi kuch karna padega. Padhai mein accha nahi tha, toh kuch na kuch karna hi padega.” (I started working at the age of 14 because I felt I had to do something on my own. I wasn’t good at studies, so I had to take action.)

He concluded with a strong message against procrastination. “Aur sab ko ye kehna chahunga ki kabhi mat boliye ki waqt aane pe kar lenge… nahi. Agar karna hai toh aaj karo, warna nahi hone wala.” (I want to tell everyone, never say you will do it when the time comes. If you have to do something, do it today, otherwise it will never happen.)

Talking about the movie, Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005), the movie starred Akshay Kumar alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra, and was a family drama directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film that also starred Shefali Shah, Rajpal Yadav Boman Irani revolved around a strained father-son relationship, where a carefree son is forced to learn responsibility after being cut off by his father.

Released on April 22, 2005, the film struck an emotional chord with audiences and performed well at the box office.

–IANS

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