Akhilendra Mishra shares Team ‘Lagaan’ picture from Mumbai outing at CST station

Mumbai, August 27 (IANS) Actor Akhilendra Mishra, who played Arjan in the cult classic Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, along with his Lagaan co-stars seems to be having a great time.

The actor shared a picture with his fellow members of the film's team at Mumbai's historic V.T. station. (Now CST)

In the picture, Akhilendra Mishra is seen posing with three other members of the Lagaan team against the imposing backdrop of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, formerly known as Victoria Terminus.

Talking about Lagaan, the movie released on June 15, 2001, and went on to become one of the most celebrated films in Indian cinema.

Starring Aamir Khan as Bhuvan, Gracy Singh as Gauri and Rachel Shelley as Elizabeth Russell, the film featured a large ensemble cast including Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, Raj Zutshi, Pradeep Rawat, Daya Shankar Pandey, Yashpal Sharma, Amin Hajee and Aditya Lakhia. The film was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

The film completed 25 years in June this year, for which a major reunion of its cast and crew was held. Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker reunited with almost all the members of the original ensemble for a special celebration, while the film had also returned to theatres for celebratory re-release.

The anniversary celebrations also saw the cast revisit the film through a special script-reading session. Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh were seen recreating a Bhuvan-Gauri scene, while Aamir and Paul Blackthorne revisited some of the film's iconic exchanges.

Recently, actor Pradeep Rawat, who played Deva Singh Sodhi, the Sikh ex-sepoy and an important member of Bhuvan's cricket team in Lagaan, passed away at the age of 74 on August 4, 2026, following a battle with cancer.

Almost all members of the Lagaan fraternity, including Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Akhilendra Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey, Amin Hajee and Yashpal Sharma, attended Rawat's last rites in Mumbai and paid their final respects to their former co-star.

–IANS

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