June 23, 2026 11:11 AM हिंदी

Akansha Ranjan reveals parents were initially confused & worried over her egg freezing decision

Akansha Ranjan reveals parents were initially confused & worried over her egg freezing decision

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Akansha Ranjan has opened up about her strong decision to freeze her eggs.

The actress revealed that while her decision and choice may seem unconventional to many, her parents who were initially confused and worried, later stood firmly by her and trusted her judgement.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Akansha shared that she did not have to convince her parents about the decision, stating that they totally trusted her judgement.

"I think I am at that age where my parents fully trust my judgement and I don't really have to convince them for one thing or the other," Akansha said.

The actress revealed that while her father initially needed some explanation about the process, he remained supportive throughout.

"For my dad, it was more about understanding it because he doesn't come from that school of thought. Obviously, he's also not a woman, so he doesn't understand the intricacies of our bodies and biological clocks," she explained.

Akansha added that her mother was initially concerned about the medical procedure involved.

"My mother was like, 'Beta, surgery kyun karni hai?' She was a little worried in the beginning. But when I explained what was going on in my head and why I was considering it, she understood immediately," she said.

Akansha further added, "She said, 'I trust you and you should do it.' She was so supportive. My dad was also supportive. He was like, 'I don't know exactly what you're doing, but I'm proud of you.'"

The actress believes that the unwavering support from her family made the process easier.

"I didn't really have to convince them. They have that much faith in me. And I genuinely think it was the right and smart decision to take," she said.

On the work front, Akansha is all set to be a part of the second season of her hit series ‘Gram Chikitsalaya.’

–IANS

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