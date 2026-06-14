Akansha Ranjan Kapoor says her ‘Gram Chikitsalay’ character navigates greater responsibilities, complex decisions in season 2

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of the 2nd season of her streaming show ‘Gram Chikitsalay’, has shed light on the trajectory of her character in the 2nd season of the show.

The actress shared that her character of Gargi will be seen navigating greater responsibilities, and more complex decisions.

Talking about the same, the actress said in a statement, “One of the most rewarding aspects of playing Dr. Gargi has been witnessing the love and connection audiences have built with her. In season one, she was presented as an honest and grounded character, and I think people related to that authenticity. It's heartening to see that response translate into a much larger journey for her in season two”.

“Gargi is now navigating greater responsibilities, more complex decisions, and challenges that truly test her convictions. As an actor, it's incredibly fulfilling to be part of a show that believes in layered storytelling and gives its characters room to grow”, she added.

‘Gram Chikitsalaya’ season 1 earned acclaim for its honest, lived-in portrayal of rural healthcare in Bhathkandi, Jharkhand. Appearing in a limited capacity in season 1, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor brought authority and emotional intelligence to the role of a local doctor who understands the system because she has survived it.

The newly released trailer reveals that Gargi’s journey now moves to the forefront, with higher stakes, deeper moral conflicts and a narrative weight that firmly rests on Akansha’s shoulders.

On the work front apart from ‘Gram Chikitsalay’ season 2, she will next be seen in ‘Ikka’, alongside Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. She also has several exciting projects in the pipeline, details of which are expected to be announced soon.

'Gram Chikitsalay' season 2 is set to stream on June 23 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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