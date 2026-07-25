July 25, 2026 10:32 PM हिंदी

Akansha Puri claims actors being offered money to be part of protest rallies

Akansha Puri claims actors being offered money to be part of protest rallies

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Akansha Puri, who predominantly works in television, has levelled grave allegations of money being offered to members of her fraternity in lieu of being a part of the ongoing protests.

On Thursday, the actress spoke with IANS, and said that she wants people to support the “right thing”, and rise up from “marketing”.

She told IANS, “I just want people to support the right thing. Don't make this a part of marketing. Don't earn money for this. And don't burn your own bread. Support the right thing. Support the right people. What can I say more openly? I think all the people who are with me, actors, content creators, they all know that a lot of people, a lot of parties are approaching us to make this a part of marketing, get seen, go to the rally”.

“I don't want to be a part of this garbage. I don't want to be a part of this garbage. I want to support the right thing. And for that, whether I am standing there or not, it doesn't matter. Whenever someone is in need, I am with them. I felt very bad because they are the future of India. They are students. And to do this with them, to see this, when I saw the visuals, they were very disturbing. So I want, please, they are saying a small thing. They have heard their words. They have to be supported”, she added.

The protests intensified after Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed by Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in the early hours of July 18 after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike. Authorities shifted him to a hospital, citing his deteriorating health, medical advice and compliance with a Delhi High Court order. Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.

--IANS

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