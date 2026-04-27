Ajay Devgn shares peek from ‘Golmaal 5’ Ooty schedule, Rohit Shetty says ‘riding through positive vibes since 20 years’

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has revealed that the next shoot schedule for “Golmaal 5” has commenced and posted a fun video montage from Ooty featuring Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu.

Posting a picture featuring him alongside Arshad, Tusshar, Sharman, Shreyas and Kunal, the actors are seen posing with the iconic five-seater motorbike, which has been a part of the film franchise.

“Iss baar sawaari badi hai, aur entertainment usse bhi zyada bada hoga #Golmaal5 Ooty schedule with the boys @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez,” Ajay wrote as the caption on Instagram.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared the same video montage and said that the cast and crew have been riding through positive vibes since 2006, when the first installment of the franchise hit the silver screen.

“Riding through positive vibes since 20 years Golmaal 5 | Ooty Schedule,” Rohit wrote.

first installment of the Golmaal film series, it stars Ajay, Tusshar, Arshad and Sharman along with Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal. It is reportedly based on Harsh Shivsharan's Marathi play Ghar Ghar, which also inspired Vora's Gujarati play Aflatoon, in turn one of the inspirations for the film.

The film was followed by 4 sequels such as Golmaal Returns, which released in 2008, 2010’s Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again, which hit the silver screen in 2017.

All the films starred Ajay, Arshad, Tusshar, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and Mukesh Tiwari, with Shreyas Talpade appearing in three, Kunal Khemu and Johnny Lever in two.

Actor Akshay Kumar will be joining the fifth installment. In the announcement video, Akshay was seen donning a bold look for his next. Teasing him, Ajay jokingly remarked, “Koi franchise nahi chhodta hai ye (He does not leave any franchise)".

Wishing Rohit on his birthday, Akshay expressed: "Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty...On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin (sic)."

--IANS

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