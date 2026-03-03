Ajay Devgn revisits iconic ‘Golmaal 3’ scene on Holi, asks Johnny Lever ‘Aaj Holi hai ya Diwali?’

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn, on Tuesday, brought in a festive cheer with a dash of nostalgia as he shared a humorous clip from his film “Golmaal 3”. The clip featured a funny scene from the movie starring comedian Johnny Lever.

Instead of posting a conventional festive greeting, the actor chose to extend his wishes on Holi in an amusing way.

In the shared clip, Johnny Lever, in his character of Bhoola, is seen asking, “Kab hai Holi? Aaj Holi hai? Holi hai?” only for another character to respond, “Nahi, aaj toh Diwali hai.”

The scene is touted as one of the funniest scenes from Golmaal 3. Ajay captioned the post as, “Aaj holi hai ya diwali? @iam_johnylever”

Talking about the scene, it is from the 2010 comedy entertainer “Golmaal 3”, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film starred Ajay Devgn alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ratna Pathak Shah and Johnny Lever along with Sanjay Mishra, Murali, Ashwii Kalsekar, Vrajesh Hirjee in supporting yet important roles.

The movie was a sequel to “Golmaal Returns” It revolved around two rival groups led by Devgn and Mithun’s characters, whose constant clashes and misunderstandings result in a series of chaotic, hilarious situations giving away umpteen number of laughter moments. L

For the uninitiated, Johnny Lever played the quirky character Pappi Bhai.

Talking about Ajay Devgn, the actor essayed the role of Gopal in the entire Golmaal series. The first movie of the franchise starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi and Rimi Sen. It also had Paresh Rawal and Sushmita Mukherjee in important roles.

–IANS

rd/