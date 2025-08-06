Ajay Devgn makes a ‘Taarzan: The Wonder Car’ reference to wish Vatsal Sheth on b’day

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) As Vatsal Sheth turned 45, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn wished the actor in a quirky way by making a “Taarzan: The Wonder Car”, which was released in 2004, reference.

Ajay took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a picture featuring him along with Kajol, Vatsal and his wife Ishita Dutta.

“Whenever you need me look for a purple car...happy birthday @vatsalsheth,” Ajay wrote as the caption.

The purple car reference is about the stunning “wonder car” based on a Toyota MR2 modified by DC Design, a company owned by Dilip Chhabria. The movie car, nicknamed "Taarzan", featured a distinctive purple and silver color theme.

“Taarzan : The Wonder Car,” was a supernatural action thriller film directed by Abbas–Mustan. The film stars Vatsal Sheth, Ayesha Takia, Ajay Devgn, Farida Jalal, Pankaj Dheer, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Amrish Puri, Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover and Mukesh Tiwari.

It is loosely based on the American film Christine, which was itself based on Stephen King novel Christine.

The film follows Raj, who revamps his deceased father's car into a wonderful wheel named Taarzan and the car comes alive as it is possessed by his father's spirit. Soon, it also starts killing his father's murderers.

Ajay had also wished his wife Kajol, whom he tagged as his “favourite”, as she turned 51 on Tuesday.

Ajay took to Instagram, where he shared a monochromatic picture of Kajol from her younger days and captioned it: “Could say a lot but you would still roll your eyes. So....happy birthday favourite @kajol”

Kajol started dating Ajay while filming “Gundaraj” in 1994. The couple married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. She gave birth to her daughter in 2003. Seven years later, in 2010, she gave birth to a son, Yug.

The star’s latest release is “Son Of Sardaar 2”.

