Ajay Devgn begins shooting for untitled horror thriller, teams up with ‘Shaitaan’ makers again

Mumbai, September 2 (IANS) Actor-producer Ajay Devgn's untitled horror thriller, backed by Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, has gone on floors on September 2.

The union marks another collaboration between the two production houses following the success of projects Shaitaan and Raid 2.

Headlined by Ajay Devgn and directed by Rohit Jugraj, the film is being jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

The makers have not yet revealed the title or details of the film's plot, but have described it as an intense and atmospheric horror thriller that will explore a new world of mystery, fear and suspense.

The project reunites Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, whose association previously resulted in Shaitaan, the 2024 supernatural horror film that starred Devgn alongside R. Madhavan and Jyotika.

Director Rohit Jugraj, known for working across different genres, has previously helmed the Punjabi Sardaar Ji franchise as well as the SonyLIV series Chamak and Netflix series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn is now all set for the release of his upcoming movie Drishyam: The Conclusion, which would be the third and final instalment of the Hindi Drishyam franchise.

He will be seen reprising his popular role as Vijay Salgaonkar and the film, directed by Abhishek Pathak, also starrs Tabu and Shriya Saran along with Ishita Dutta.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.

Devgn was most recently seen in Dhamaal 4, which released in July 2026 which received mixed responses from critics and audiences alike.

–IANS

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