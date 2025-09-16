September 16, 2025 10:10 PM हिंदी

Ajay Alok recalls first meeting with Modi, says PM’s motto of ‘nation first’ unchanged in 25 years

Ajay Alok recalls first meeting with Modi, says PM’s motto of ‘nation first’ unchanged in 25 years

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok shared a personal anecdote from his early days as a doctor, recalling his first meeting with Modi in 1998 and highlighting how the Prime Minister’s guiding principle of “serving the nation” has remained unchanged for more than two decades.

In a video message posted on X under the campaign banner ‘My Modi Story’, Alok said he had just started practising at Delhi’s Batra Hospital when he attended a function at FICCI on the nationality of Sonia Gandhi.

The event was addressed by Modi, then serving as the BJP’s national general secretary.

“That was the first time I met Modi ji. He asked me if I was interested in politics. I said yes, but told him that I would enter politics later, once I was established in my profession,” Alok recalled.

According to him, Modi immediately posed another question: why did he want to join politics?

“I replied that I wanted to serve the people of India, to do something for my country and my home state, Bihar,” he said.

It was Modi’s response that left a lasting impression.

“He told me that service to the nation or to Bihar has no time limit. It is a continuous process. That thought impacted me deeply—that service to the country cannot be restricted by time,” Alok said.

Reflecting on the journey since that encounter, Alok pointed out that Modi went on to become Gujarat’s chief minister three times and later the Prime Minister thrice.

“In the last 25 years, his motto has not changed- ‘nation first, service always.’ And he communicates this message not just through words but through his work,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi will turn 75 on September 17, with the BJP planning a series of events across the country to mark the occasion.

--IANS

sas/uk

LATEST NEWS

Ajay Alok recalls first meeting with Modi, says PM’s motto of ‘nation first’ unchanged in 25 years

Ajay Alok recalls first meeting with Modi, says PM’s motto of ‘nation first’ unchanged in 25 years

Two Gujarat sisters prepare artwork on 75-feet canvas as special birthday gift for PM Modi 

Two Gujarat sisters prepare artwork on 75-feet canvas as special birthday gift for PM Modi 

Ravi Shankar Prasad recalls PM Modi’s resilience, vision and leadership on his birthday

Ravi Shankar Prasad recalls PM Modi’s resilience, vision and leadership on his birthday

Ahead of PM Modi’s birthday, BJP leaders recall his innovative vision and discipline

Ahead of PM Modi’s birthday, BJP leaders recall his innovative vision and discipline

Devotees perform Ganga aarti in Prayagraj for PM Modi’s long life on the eve of his 75th birthday

Devotees perform Ganga aarti in Prayagraj for PM Modi’s long life on eve of his 75th birthday

Union Minister C.R. Paatil, BJP legislator Rivaba Jadeja recall PM Modi's simplicity before his birthday tomorrow

Union Minister C.R. Paatil, BJP legislator Rivaba Jadeja recall PM Modi's simplicity before his birthday tomorrow

On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Rajkot artists depict 75 schemes through Rangoli art

On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Rajkot artists depict 75 schemes through Rangoli art

Baloch activist exposes Pakistan's tyranny, slams state-backed militias terrorising people

Baloch activist exposes Pakistan's tyranny, slams state-backed militias terrorising people

How digitally empowered youth confronted and ousted Oli government in Nepal

How digitally empowered youth confronted and ousted Oli government in Nepal

Pulsating track 'Rekka Rekka' from Dhruv Vikram's gripping sports drama 'Bison Kaalamaadan' released

Pulsating track 'Rekka Rekka' from Dhruv Vikram's gripping sports drama 'Bison Kaalamaadan' released