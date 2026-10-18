Aishwarya Sakhuja recalls being misdiagnosed before Type 1 diabetes diagnosis

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja, who has worked in shows such as Saas Bina Sasural, Main Naa Bhoolungi, Trideviyaan and Rishta.com, has opened up about being misdiagnosed before learning that she had Type 1 diabetes, marking 10 years of living with the condition.

The actress took to Instagram, where she reflected on a decade of insulin, lifestyle adjustments and understanding her body, admitting that managing diabetes can be exhausting and demanding.

She wrote in the caption section: “10 years ago, I was misdiagnosed. And before I knew what was happening to my body, I had no idea that my life was about to change in a way I would have to navigate every single day. Today marks 10 years of living with Type 1 diabetes.”

“10 years of insulin. 10 years of learning my body. 10 years of highs, lows, lessons, frustration and figuring things out as I go. 10 years of trying to take care of myself, even on the days when taking care of myself feels like a full-time job.”

She also spoke about learning to be kinder to herself, emphasising that while the condition is a part of her life, it does not define her entire identity.

“I’ve worked out. I’ve been mindful about what I eat. I’ve learned that looking after myself isn’t about being perfect. It’s about showing up, again and again. And somewhere along the way, I’ve also had to learn to be kinder to my body. The body that needs insulin.”

“The body with its lumps, bumps and imperfections. The body that carries me through my work, my relationships, my ordinary days and my extraordinary ones. I won’t romanticise diabetes. It can be exhausting, unfair and incredibly demanding. But it is a part of my life, not the entirety of who I am.”

She concluded with a message full of hope.

“If you’re living with Type 1 diabetes, I hope you know that you don’t have to do this perfectly to be doing your best. And if you’re not, I hope this reminds you that there’s so much more to diabetes than what you see on a blood glucose monitor. Here’s to a decade of learning, adapting and living. And to being a little gentler with myself in the next one.”

--IANS

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