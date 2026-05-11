Aishwarya Sakhuja opens up about the challenges of living with diabetes

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Television actress Aishwarya Sakhuja has spoken candidly about her health journey, opening up about the often unseen realities of living with diabetes, specifically type 1.

The actress further stressed that managing a chronic illness is far more than a daily routine, and said it is, in fact, “an act of survival, courage, and commitment” that demands strength every single day.

Aishwarya, who has been vocal about her health struggles in the past, shared a heartfelt note on social media.

Through her detailed post, she reflected on the invisible battles people living with diabetes face.

Sharing her thoughts, Aishwarya wrote, “Living with diabetes is not just about ‘avoiding sugar’ or taking insulin on time. It is a full time, invisible balancing act that most people never truly see. Every meal becomes a calculation. Every outing needs planning. Every low blood sugar feels urgent. Every high feels exhausting. Sleep gets interrupted, moods fluctuate, energy crashes happen, and sometimes your body feels like a science experiment you’re constantly trying to stabilize. And yet, people with diabetes wake up every single day and do it all over again.*

She added, “Insulin is one of the most powerful and important hormones in the human body. It quite literally helps keep us alive by regulating how our cells use energy. Managing it manually through injections, pumps, carb counting, corrections, monitoring, and constant awareness is not a small task. It requires discipline, resilience, patience, and mental strength every single day. There are no days off from diabetes.”

She asked people dealing with Diabetes to be proud of putting up a brave front each day.

“So if you are someone managing diabetes, give yourself credit… Managing diabetes is not weakness. Managing insulin is not ‘just a routine.’ It is an act of survival, courage, and commitment to yourself every single day.”

This is not the first time Aishwarya has spoken about her health journey. The actress has previously shared her experiences of living with Type 1 diabetes and the emotional, physical, and social challenges that often come with it.

For the uninitiated, Aishwarya was a Miss India finalist in 2006. From 2010 to 2012, she starred in the TV show Saas Bina Sasural. She was also seen in other fictional shows, including Main Naa Bhoolungi, Trideviyaan, Rishta.com.

The actress is primarily known for her role as Ahaana Khurana in Yeh Hai Chahatein and as Air hostess Shilpa Shrivastava in Zyada Mat Udd. She was also a contestant on reality shows Nach Baliye 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

On the film front, she was last seen in Ujda Chaman in 2019 by Abhishek Pathak. The film starred Sunny Singh, Maanvi Gagroo, Saurabh Shukla, Karishma Sharma and Aishwarya Sakhuja.

–IANS

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