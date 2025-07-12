Aishwarya Pissay eyes historic 7th National Rally title at Coimbatore

Coimbatore, July 12 (IANS) After dominating the season with three consecutive wins, 3-time FIM World Champion and India’s most celebrated female motorsport athlete, Aishwarya Pissay, is gearing up for a potentially historic performance at Round 4 of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2025 for 2-Wheelers, set to take place over the weekend here.

A victory in Round 4 of INRC 2W – 2025 would take her to an unmatched milestone in Indian motorsports.

Riding for Petronas TVS Racing, Aishwarya enters this crucial round as the current Women’s Championship leader. A victory here would not only extend her unbeaten streak for the season but also put her on track to become the first in Indian motorsport history to win seven National Rally Titles. It would also mark her 12th overall National Title across both rally and road racing, further solidifying her legacy in Indian motorsport.

The Rally of Coimbatore presents a formidable challenge, featuring 52.22 km of gravel-heavy competitive stages, spread across a total itinerary of 76.58 km. Known for its unpredictable terrain and technical difficulty, the event will demand precision, endurance, and unwavering focus from all competitors.

“This season has been about pushing every boundary. Coimbatore is a demanding rally with its dirt and gravel terrain, and maintaining focus here is everything. I’m driven to keep this unbeaten streak alive and move one step closer to that 7th national rally title, for my team, my sponsors, and everyone who’s supported my journey,” said Aishwarya.

Earlier in June, Aishwarya Pissay, a 3-time FIM World Champion, continued her undefeated run at the K-1000 Rally, Round 3 of the Indian National Rally Championship 2025 (2W), claiming her third straight victory of the season in Bengaluru.

With this win, Aishwarya continues to lead the Women’s Category in the INRC and moves closer to a historic 7th National Rally title—and her 12th overall national title across rally and road racing. More than just a series of wins, this season is shaping up to be a masterclass in consistency, courage, and championship grit.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/