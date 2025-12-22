Aishwarya Khare shares details about her first music video

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actress Aishwarya Khare, who predominantly works in television, has spoken up on her first music video of ‘Chaap Tilak’. The song marks a refreshing shift for the actress as she steps into the music space for the very first time.

The actress said that the song is rooted in a traditional and soulful mood, and stood out instantly for her. The song gave her the opportunity to explore a softer, more graceful side on screen while staying connected to Indian culture and emotions.

Talking about the project, Aishwarya shared, “I wanted my first music video to be something traditional, and when Mohit came to me with Chaap Tilak, it felt perfect. We shot the song in Jaipur at a beautiful palace hotel, and the entire experience was very special for me. It allowed me to express emotions in a very subtle and beautiful way. I enjoyed every moment of being part of it and I hope the audience connects with the song as deeply as I did”.

The serene backdrop of Jaipur added depth to the visuals, complementing the essence of the song and Aishwarya’s performance. For the actress, this debut music video is not just a new format but a meaningful extension of her creative journey.

With ‘Chaap Tilak’, Aishwarya Khare continues to explore new avenues while staying true to her rooted and authentic self, making this debut a promising step forward in her evolving career.

Aishwarya rose to prominence with her portrayal of Lakshmi in the superhit show ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, where her nuanced acting and expressive depth won widespread audience appreciation. She is trained in classical dance, Aishwarya brings grace and discipline to her craft, which reflects in her confident on-screen demeanour. Before television stardom, she worked in regional projects, steadily building her career.

With her natural charm, dedication, and growing fan base, Aishwarya has established herself as a promising name in Indian television.

--IANS

aa/