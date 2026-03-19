March 19, 2026 4:03 PM हिंदी

Airline firms issue travel advisory amid rain, thunderstorm forecast

Airline firms issue travel advisory amid rain, thunderstorm forecast

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Airlines on Thursday issued travel advisories for passengers flying to and from Delhi and other cities, warning of possible disruptions due to adverse weather conditions.

IndiGo said departures and arrivals in Delhi and Bengaluru may be "slightly impacted" due to expected thundershowers, while Air India flagged persistent rain and gusty winds in the national capital and parts of north India.

Both airlines said flight schedules could face minor delays despite efforts by operational teams to minimise disruptions.

Passengers have been advised to check their flight status on airline websites or mobile apps before heading to the airport.

Air India also urged travellers to allow extra time for their journey, citing the possibility of slower road traffic due to the weather.

Meanwhile, Delhi residents woke up to a cloudy morning on Thursday, with parts of the city receiving up to 12.5 mm of rainfall.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with more rain during the day.

It forecast "one or two spells of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, in the afternoon or evening".

The weather agency has also issued a broader warning, forecasting scattered thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall or hailstorms across the Western Himalayan region and parts of northwest, central and east India over the next few days.

--IANS

ag/vd

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