Air India, Drukair ink interline partnership to boost India-Bhutan connectivity

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Air India on Wednesday announced an interline partnership with Bhutan's national carrier, Drukair-Royal Bhutan Airlines, enabling passengers to travel seamlessly across the two airlines' networks on a single ticket while strengthening regional connectivity.

The Tata Group-owned airline said the arrangement expands its reach across the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region through a combination of its own services and partner networks.

Under the agreement, travellers will be able to book single-ticket itineraries that combine flights operated by Air India and Drukair, allowing for smoother end-to-end journeys.

It also includes coordinated baggage transfers through Air India's hub at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, eliminating the need for passengers to recheck luggage during transit.

Customers will benefit from competitive interline fares, improved routing options and greater travel flexibility, according to the airline firm.

For Air India passengers, the partnership provides easier access to Bhutan through Drukair's services to Paro via Delhi.

Travellers will also be able to connect onward from Paro to destinations within Bhutan, including Bumthang, Gelephu and Yonphula, it added.

"Our partnership with Drukair reinforces our commitment to strengthening connectivity across the SAARC region, which we consider our extended home market. Bhutan is a valued part of this region, and we are happy to enable easy access to Bhutan for our guests and look forward to welcoming Drukair's passengers onto Air India's extensive domestic and global network," Air India Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal said.

The collaboration will also allow Drukair passengers to access Air India's domestic network via Delhi, Guwahati and Kolkata, with onward connections to cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi.

In addition, travellers will gain access to Air India's international network, including destinations such as Paris, Colombo, Newark, Frankfurt, New York, London, Melbourne, San Francisco, Sydney, Toronto and Vancouver.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for Drukair as we continue to strengthen our global connectivity and enhance the travel experience for our passengers," said Drukair Chief Executive Officer Tandi Wangchuk.

He added that the agreement would provide Drukair customers with seamless travel options, broader access to international markets and stronger connectivity across India and beyond.

--IANS

ag/