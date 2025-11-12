November 12, 2025 12:52 PM हिंदी

Toxic smog continues to engulf Delhi, AQI remains above 400

Toxic smog continues to engulf Delhi, AQI remains above 400

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering above 400 for the third consecutive day. A thick blanket of smog once again covered several parts of Delhi, reducing visibility and leaving many residents gasping for fresh air.

According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Geeta Colony–Laxmi Nagar Road area recorded an AQI of 413 on Wednesday morning. The areas around India Gate and Kartavya Path were also enveloped in dense, toxic smog, with AQI levels touching 408.

Other parts of the city reported similar figures: 431 in Alipur, 438 in Anand Vihar, 439 in Ashok Vihar, 449 in Chandni Chowk, 422 in Dwarka Sector-8, 433 in ITO, 446 in Jahangirpuri, 432 in RK Puram, and 442 in Rohini. Experts have warned that prolonged exposure to such high pollution levels can cause severe respiratory and cardiovascular problems.

In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government announced the implementation of hybrid learning for students up to Class 5 starting Wednesday. The move follows the activation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) – Stage 3 measures across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday, “Safety measures are being implemented swiftly under GRAP Phase-3. From Wednesday, classes up to Class 5 will be conducted online. Hybrid mode will remain in effect in schools.”

The Delhi Education Department issued a circular stating, “All government, government-aided, unaided recognised private schools under the Education Department, NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes for students up to Class 5 in hybrid mode — both physical and online (where possible) — with immediate effect until further orders.”

Director of Education Vedita Reddy added, “All school heads must immediately inform parents and guardians about the new arrangements.”

Meanwhile, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday directed the authorities of the states and union territories whose offices are located in Delhi-NCR to submit detailed action-taken reports on pollution control measures during a review meeting assessing the situation in the national capital region.

--IANS

jk/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Ponting calls Ben Stokes-led England 'the best team in this century' ahead of the Ashes

Ponting calls Stokes-led England 'the best team in this century' for Ashes

PM Modi concludes Bhutan visit; receives warm send-off from King Jigme Khesar

PM Modi concludes Bhutan visit; receives warm send-off from King Jigme Khesar

Hazlewood cleared for Ashes opener after injury scare; Abbott ruled out

Hazlewood cleared for Ashes opener after injury scare; Abbott ruled out

India’s DC stock surpasses 1.5 GW; 260 MW added during 9M 2025: Report

India’s DC stock surpasses 1.5 GW; 260 MW added during 9M 2025: Report

Trailer of Allari Naresh’s horror-thriller ‘12A Railway Colony’ packs a punch! (Photo credit: Allari Naresh/X)

Trailer of Allari Naresh’s horror-thriller ‘12A Railway Colony’ packs a punch!

Urvashi Dholakia says she is ‘unapologetically living the role she was born to play’

Urvashi Dholakia says she is ‘unapologetically living the role she was born to play’

Adani Ports becomes India’s first Integrated Transport Utility to embrace TNFD framework

Adani Ports becomes India’s first Integrated Transport Utility to embrace TNFD framework

Dharmendra has gone home fully satisfied and is in a stable condition, reveals doctor from Breach Candy Hospital

Dharmendra has gone home fully satisfied and is in a stable condition, reveals doctor from Breach Candy Hospital

EAM Jaishankar meets global leaders at G7 FM's meet in Canada

EAM Jaishankar meets global leaders at G7 FM's meet in Canada

Swara Bhasker shares how ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ helped her view her relationship with hubby Fahad in a new light

Swara Bhasker shares how ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ helped her view her relationship with hubby Fahad in a new light