AI glasses empower ‘Divyangjans’ in Gandhinagar

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) In a significant step towards making technology more inclusive, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, distributed specially designed Artificial Intelligence (AI) glasses to differently-abled beneficiaries during the Rajbhasha Conference in Gandhinagar.

The initiative, launched in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering "Divyangjan" (persons with disabilities), aims to make education, information, and daily communication more accessible for the visually impaired.

PM Modi has often underlined that the term "Divyang" is not just a word but a mark of respect and dignity for persons with disabilities.

The AI-enabled glasses come equipped with an in-built camera that scans printed text and instantly converts it into audio output, allowing visually impaired users to read and listen to documents, books, and other material with ease.

Beneficiaries said the device has the potential to transform their lives by bridging the gap between access to knowledge and their physical limitations.

One of the recipients, Jenil Parekh, expressed gratitude while sharing his experience.

"With these AI glasses, we get multiple benefits. They will help us in reading and learning. The in-built camera scans text, clicks photos, and reads them aloud on our mobile phones. This will be very useful for people like us who are blind," he told IANS.

The Home Minister stressed that such technological interventions not only make education and professional opportunities more accessible but also instill confidence among Divyangjans to lead self-reliant lives.

He further urged people to come forward and donate AI glasses to visually impaired individuals, calling it an act of service that can change lives.

Notably, larger goal of the project is to ensure that technology becomes an enabler for inclusivity.

By harnessing AI, the Union government hopes to eliminate barriers faced by differently-abled communities and integrate them more fully into mainstream society.

This initiative is seen as a milestone in using innovation for social empowerment, offering a glimpse into how India's tech-driven welfare measures can create lasting impact.

