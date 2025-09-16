September 16, 2025 10:10 PM हिंदी

Ahead of PM Modi's birthday, BJP leaders recall his innovative vision and discipline

Ahead of PM Modi’s birthday, BJP leaders recall his innovative vision and discipline

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, senior BJP leaders recalled personal anecdotes highlighting his innovative ideas, discipline, and commitment to values under the ongoing campaign ‘My Modi Story’.

Former Union Minister and BJP veteran Prakash Javadekar, in a video message on X, praised Modi’s foresight during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.

“When Modi ji was the CM of Gujarat, he set up the country’s first separate department for climate change. He even initiated a canal solar power project, which was a historic moment. Recently, I saw that California, facing a water shortage, has now started placing solar panels on canals. This shows how they are following the Gujarat Model,” Javadekar said.

He stressed that the project had three major benefits — preventing water evaporation, generating electricity, and saving land by avoiding the need for separate space.

“This is Modi ji’s vision. He is known for his innovative ideas that transform people’s lives,” he added.

BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also shared his experience under the same campaign.

Recalling an incident from 2013, Trivedi said he was abroad when he received multiple missed calls from Modi, who was then Gujarat Chief Minister.

“When I finally spoke to him, he asked me about the party’s stand on a certain issue as he was going to Bengaluru. I told him, being such a senior leader, whatever he said would become the party’s line. But he declined. Instead, he asked me to consult senior leaders and then brief him,” Trivedi recounted.

He said the episode reflected Modi’s humility, discipline, and commitment to organisational values.

“For Modi ji, the party always comes first. His approach shows his respect for collective decision-making,” Trivedi added.

The ‘My Modi Story’ campaign has seen several BJP leaders and citizens share their personal experiences with the Prime Minister in the run-up to his milestone birthday, underscoring his journey from Gujarat’s Chief Minister to India’s second-longest-serving Prime Minister.

