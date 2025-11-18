Ahead of ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ release, Parul Gulati seeks blessings at Golden Temple

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Ahead of the release of her upcoming film “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2” starring star comedian Kapil Sharma, actress Parul Gulati offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Talking about her visit, Parul told IANS: “The Golden Temple has always held a very special place in my heart. Whenever I visit, I feel an immense sense of peace and humility. I came here to thank Waheguru for guiding me, for every blessing, my work, my growth, and the beautiful opportunities that keep coming my way.

“This visit reminded me how important it is to stay grounded no matter where life takes you.”

“Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2” is a very special film for Parul.

She added: “Working with Kapil Sharma has been such a joyful and enriching experience. The film has so much heart, and I can’t wait for audiences to see it. I wanted to begin this chapter with Waheguru’s blessings and positive energy.”

“Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2” also stars Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, and Ayesha Khan. It is directed by Anukalp Goswami, is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production. The forthcoming movie will hit the big screens on 12th December, 2025.

The first installment, directed by Abbas–Mustan, was released on 25 September 2015. “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon?” marked Kapil Sharma’s Bollywood debut in the industry. The comedy drama also starred Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Elli Avram, Varun Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Sharat Saxena, and Manoj Joshi.

Parul Gulati, who has worked in P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke,Selection Day and Girls Hostel, will be seen sharing screen space with actors Divyendu and Barun Sobti in “Donali”.

The show is directed by E Niwas. It also stars Chunky Pandey, Yashpal Sharma and others. Set in the rugged and tumultuous landscape of Chambal during the 1960s, the upcoming series shot across Madhya Pradesh.

Parul is also an entrepreneur and model who has appeared in several TV shows and Punjabi films. She is the CEO and founder of her hair extensions brand. She debuted in TV serial, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kum, in which she played the role of Bittan, the younger sister of Leher played by Bollywood actress Yami Gautam.

She made her debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival and attended the world premiere of Eddington by director Ari Aster earlier this year.

