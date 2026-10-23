Agility, ability and accountability key to India’s 2047 goals

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) India’s progress toward becoming a developed nation by 2047 will depend on how effectively it responds to global shifts, builds capabilities at scale and ensures accountability in delivering outcomes, an official statement said on Friday, adding that agility, ability and accountability are key imperatives for achieving ambitions.

The statement from KPMG in India said these three defining imperatives help India navigate geopolitical change, technological disruption and evolving citizen expectations.

The report highlighted India must focus on translating the strong foundations built over the past decade in infrastructure, digital public infrastructure, financial inclusion, manufacturing and public investment into long-term competitiveness, resilience, innovation and opportunity.

The report emphasised the role of capital-driven growth, technology-driven processes and people-driven institutions as key engines of transformation.

It called for stronger capabilities in strategic sectors such as AI, semiconductors, renewable energy, defence manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and food processing.

"The interaction of these three principles will determine how effectively India converts aspiration into achievement, investment into value, and growth into broad-based impact,” said Nilachal Mishra, Partner and Head, Government & Public Services (G&PS), KPMG in India.

"Our long-term success will depend on how effectively we translate our strengths into greater productivity, stronger capabilities and globally competitive enterprises," said Yezdi Nagporewalla, Chief Executive Officer, KPMG in India.

The report was released at Agrasar Bharat Manch, a KPMG in India Public Sector Excellence (PSX) initiative. Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said 'Agrasar Bharat Manch' is a compelling idea for showcasing our aspirations and determination to move forward by advancing priorities, innovation, sustained commitment and close collaboration between industry, academia and other stakeholders.

The report argued that sustained progress will require coordinated action across government, industry and society.

—IANS

aar/pk