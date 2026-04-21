After Tim Cook, Apple’s India story likely to accelerate under John Ternus

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is set to step down in September, leaves behind not just a $4 trillion company, but a fundamentally repositioned India story that his successor, John Ternus, will be expected to take forward.

The company’s strategic push in India is likely to gather further momentum under Ternus, with experts underscoring the country’s growing importance as both a manufacturing hub and a key consumer market.

According to experts, under Cook’s leadership, India has emerged as one of Apple’s most critical markets globally, spanning production, retail expansion and a rapidly growing user ecosystem.

They believe that India will continue to play a dual role for Apple as a major production base and a high-growth market, shaping the next phase of its global expansion.

Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, said Cook played a pivotal role in unlocking India’s potential and positioning it at the centre of Apple’s long-term strategy.

He noted that Cook not only drove Apple’s manufacturing push and retail expansion in India but also built strong connections with developers and users, deepening engagement with the local market.

Pathak added that Ternus will need to build on this foundation, especially given India’s long-term growth potential, with his engineering-led background and leadership style likely to resonate with the country’s young and aspirational user base.

Prabhu Ram, Vice President at CyberMedia Research (CMR), said India is increasingly central to Apple’s global supply chain diversification strategy.

He pointed out that Apple now assembles about a quarter of its global iPhones in India, positioning the country to drive the company’s future growth trajectory, similar to the role China played in the past.

Ram also highlighted that Cook’s tenure was marked by strong execution and adaptability, particularly in navigating geopolitical challenges and reducing dependence on China by scaling up manufacturing in markets like India and Vietnam.

Announcing his decision to step down, Cook, who has led Apple since 2011, said: "It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple."

During Cook’s tenure, Apple’s market capitalisation surged to around $4 trillion from about $350 billion, while annual revenues nearly quadrupled to over $416 billion, according to the company.

However, in March, Cook had dismissed speculation about stepping down, calling such reports "a rumour" and reaffirming his commitment to leading the company.

--IANS

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