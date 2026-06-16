Ex-Left minister lists LDF's mistakes leading to Kerala loss

Thiruvananthapuram, June 16 (IANS) In a candid admission after the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) electoral setback, former Minister P. Rajeev has acknowledged that several political assessments of the CPI(M) went wrong, including the campaign slogan, ‘Who else is there apart from the LDF?’, which the party now believes failed to strike the intended chord with voters.

Rajeev, a senior CPI(M) leader and Industries Minister in the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, was among the 13 ministers who lost in the Assembly elections that dealt one of the Left’s biggest setbacks in recent years.

The remarks have triggered discussions within political circles as they reflect an internal admission of mistakes after the defeat.

According to Rajeev, the party has concluded that the slogan created a different perception among the people.

Instead of strengthening the LDF’s appeal, it gave rise to a feeling among voters that the front was projecting itself as the only alternative, he said.

He also admitted that the party failed to take a firm enough stand against SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, and that there were lapses in handling the issue.

“It is not possible to undo things like pressing a button on a computer,” Rajeev said, adding that the experience had taught the party lessons on how to respond to similar situations in the future.

The remarks have revived an old criticism against the Kerala CPI(M) that the party often changes its position after political circumstances force it to do so. Critics point to the party’s earlier opposition to tractors, computers and self-financing professional colleges, issues that later became accepted realities and they themselves became the biggest supporters of it.

The pattern, opponents argue, has been one of resisting changes initially and later accepting them when the ground situation changes.

Rajeev’s admission is being seen in that context, as the party begins another course correction after an unexpected defeat.

On the Sabarimala gold theft issue, Rajeev said the party’s approach should have focused on taking action rather than getting entangled in organisational technicalities.

The defeat came despite confidence among Rajeev and his cabinet colleagues that Pinarayi Vijayan would script history with a third consecutive term.

Instead, the LDF faced a major electoral reversal, forcing the party to revisit its strategy, messaging and organisational functioning.

--IANS

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