Painful decision for any father, says Bihar Dy CM after Tej Pratap Yadav’s expulsion

Patna, May 26 (IANS) Political temperatures have surged in Bihar following Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s decision to expel his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from both the party and the family for six years.

The action has triggered a flurry of political statements across party lines.

In a measured and empathetic response, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has backed Lalu Yadav’s decision, acknowledging the emotional toll such a decision would have taken on a father.

Speaking to the media after returning from Delhi, where he attended a meeting of NDA-ruled Chief Ministers, Sinha said, “This is a family matter, and it must have been very painful for Lalu Yadav. Every father wants to guide his children in the right way. Politics should not interfere in family issues.”

Sinha further added that Lalu Yadav’s decision should be seen through a personal lens, not a political one, especially considering Lalu’s own fragile health condition.

The controversy began after a social media post from Tej Pratap Yadav’s official account claimed he had been in a 12-year-long relationship with Anushka Yadav. The post was deleted, reposted, and deleted again, creating confusion and media frenzy.

Tej Pratap later claimed that his account had been hacked, but by then the issue had already gone viral and the damage had been done.

The incident led to a strong backlash from within the party and the public, eventually prompting Lalu Prasad Yadav to take the extreme step of expelling his own son to protect the party’s image and the family's dignity.

This is not the first time the Yadav family’s internal matters have become public.

Tej Pratap’s troubled marriage with Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former CM Daroga Prasad Rai, has been in the limelight for years, and the latest scandal only deepens the family's troubles.

Tej Pratap’s younger brother and RJD’s prominent face, Tejashwi Yadav, has maintained a diplomatic stance, calling it a personal matter while supporting the party President's decision.

Rohini Acharya, Lalu’s daughter, backed her father strongly on social media, defending the family’s dignity.

--IANS

ajk/rad