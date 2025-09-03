After Pawan Khera, BJP targets his wife over 2 voter IDs, demands ECI probe

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The BJP has intensified its attack on the Congress party on the issue of 'voter theft campaign'. After revealing Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera's two voter IDs, the BJP on Wednesday targeted his wife, also a Congress leader, for also holding "two active EPICS”.

BJP leader and its IT cell chief Amit Malviya on social media platform X, stated that Pawan Khera's wife Kota Neelima, who contested from the Khairatabad segment in Telangana, also holds two active EPICs -- one in Khairatabad and another in New Delhi.

He also shared the details of the two cards -- EPIC Number: TDZ2666014 Assembly: 60-Khairatabad, which was active in 2023 and 2025; EPIC Number: SJE0755975 Assembly: 40-New Delhi.

Malviya questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence over the issue. "Rahul Gandhi held a press conference and, without adequate due diligence, targeted and tarnished honest voters - even putting them at risk by revealing their identities without consent. He doxxed young, upwardly mobile professionals and poor daily wagers who had moved cities in search of better opportunities," he said on X.

While attacking Rahul Gandhi, Malviya said that it was quite obvious that Congress leaders hold multiple EPIC numbers and are registered voters in more than one place, which was no coincidence.

"Those indulging in Vote Chori are the very ones maligning common citizens for exercising their democratic rights and weakening our institutions. The rot isn't limited to Pawan Khera and family. It goes back to the top - when Sonia Gandhi, an Italian, managed to get her name included in the voter list in 1980," wrote the BJP leader.

Malviya said, "No wonder Congress and the INDI Alliance go out on a limb to defend illegal migrants and non-Indians while castigating our own people. This is not about defending democracy. It is about defending their vote bank - which should not be on the Indian voter list at all."

The BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi "cannot extricate himself from these acts of criminality within his own ranks, particularly involving people aspiring for public office and members of his inner coterie".

Malviya demanded that Rahul Gandhi speak on this, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) must investigate.

The fresh attack by the BJP comes after poll authorities in Delhi issued a notice to Pawan Khera on Tuesday for allegedly getting himself registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency.

The district election officer of the New Delhi district shared a copy of the notice issued to Khera on X. The Congress leader has been directed to reply to the notice by 11 a.m. on September 8.

After Malviya's revelations, Khera said in a post on X, "... Yet another confirmation of how the @ECISVEEP functions to support the ruling regime. While our complaints of Vote Chori are disregarded, the EC rushes to act against opposition members."

--IANS

dpb/svn