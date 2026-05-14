After 15 years, Congress' Kerala headquarters sees buzz of activity as Satheesan arrives to hero’s welcome

Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 (IANS) After a gap of nearly fifteen years, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram again witnessed scenes of political frenzy on Thursday afternoon as Chief Minister-designate V. D. Satheesan arrived to a thunderous welcome from jubilant party workers and leaders.

The last time the state Congress headquarters had seen such euphoric scenes was in 2011, when then Chief Minister-designate Oommen Chandy arrived after leading the UDF to a narrow electoral victory that brought the Congress back to power.

But the political atmospherics this time were vastly different.

If Chandy had walked into office, then with a wafer-thin advantage of just two seats in the 140-member Kerala Assembly, Satheesan entered the party headquarters on Thursday backed by a staggering mandate of 102 seats, one of the biggest victories ever recorded by the Congress-led UDF in the state.

The scale of the victory appeared reflected in the mood outside the party office.

Long before Satheesan’s arrival around 2.30 p.m., hundreds of Congress workers, youth activists and enthusiastic supporters had gathered outside the headquarters waving flags, shouting slogans and bursting crackers.

The main road leading to the office was choked with party workers eager to catch a glimpse of the man who is set to become Kerala’s 13th Chief Minister.

As Satheesan’s vehicle finally entered the compound, the crowd surged forward in celebration.

In the pushing and cheering that followed, the Chief Minister designate found it difficult even to step out of the car and was virtually lifted and carried by workers towards the entrance of the building amid deafening chants of “V.D., V.D.”

Inside, the atmosphere was no less emotional. Satheesan walked into the packed office chamber of state unit President Sunny Joseph, who is widely expected to join the new cabinet.

Moments later, the traditional exchange of sweets began, with leaders feeding each other amid applause, camera flashes and celebratory slogans.

For the Congress rank and file, the scenes marked not merely the arrival of a new Chief Minister, but the emotional return of the party to power after years in the political wilderness.

--IANS

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