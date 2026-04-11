April 12, 2026 1:15 AM हिंदी

AFI, government policies for developing grassroots level will ensure we do well in the 2036 Olympic Games: Sprinter Hima Das

AFI, government policies for developing grassroots level will ensure we do well in the 2036 Olympic Games, says printer Hima Das in New Delhi during the India Athletics Series in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Star sprinter Hima Das has given credit to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for putting in place policies that have helped develop the sport at the grassroots level, making it possible for athletes from small cities and towns to dream of making it big in athletics and do well in the 2036 Olympic Games.

Hima, who won two gold and one silver medal in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, participated in the third leg of the Indian Athletics Series at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Hima, who hails from Assam, said that the AFI has tied up with the central government to develop athletics at the grassroots level.

"All credit goes to the Athletics Federation of India because the Athletics Federation of India has improved a lot at the grassroots level by tying up with the government. When I was warming up here, everyone came and talked to me. I said that I will also run with you, so I am also learning with them. India will be hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and also hoping to host the Olympics in 2036," Hima Das told IANS in New Delhi on Saturday.

"Some people say that I have come from this village. Same like me, I also belong to a small town. So, I know what level I have come from. So, I hope that in the next 10-12 years, our athletics will develop in India. So, in the 2036 Olympics, which India is planning to host in Ahmedabad, by that time, we will do very well in athletics. My aim is the same as every athlete, my aim is LA 2028," said Hima, who won gold in women's 4x400m relay and the 4x400m Mixed Relay.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, top Indian performers came up with a dominant performance during the one-day third leg of the Indian Athletics Series at New Delhi’s iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

It was a joyful day for athletics fans as Asian championships bronze medallist Animesh Kujur shifted gears to clinch the men's 100m title with a time of 10.28 seconds. Two-time Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor recorded a 21.03m throw, a season best, to win the men's shot put title at the throwing arena. While promising high jumper Pooja raised the bar to win gold with a height of 1.90m, a personal best.

The excitement reached its zenith in the evening session as the top three male javelin throwers crossed the 80m barrier in a battle to gain supremacy.

But it was Rohit Yadav’s day as he won top position with an impressive throw of 82.17m. World Championships finalist Sachin Yadav settled for second place (81.95m). And, Yashvir Singh was third (81.61m).

--IANS

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