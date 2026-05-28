AFI condoles the demise of former shooter and veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday extended its condolences on the passing of legendary shooter and veteran sports administrator Raja Randhir Singh, who passed away at 79 on Wednesday at his residence following prolonged illness.

Randhir Singh competed in as many as five Olympic Games and was the first Indian shooter to win gold at the Asian Games when he won the men’s Trap gold at the 1978 Bangkok Asiad. In 1979, Randhir Singh was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award, and also with the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award for a historic sporting career.

"The AFI is deeply saddened by the passing of former AFI Vice President, Raja Randhir Singh ji. AFI extends its heartfelt condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time.

"He served as Secretary General of the IOA and the OCA and was also a member of the IOC. He was elected president of the Olympic Council of Asia, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the Olympic movement and Asian sports administration. May his soul rest in peace," AFI post on X.

His foray into sports administration began during his sporting career when he was appointed as the honorary secretary general of the Indian Olympic Association in 1987, a position he held till 2012. He also became a member of the governing board of Sports Authority of India in 1987 and held the role till 2010. He also held the position of the vice-chairman of the organising committee of the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

Randhir Singh was appointed as the secretary-general of OCA in 1991 and held the position till 2015, before taking on the role of life vice-president, which he held till 2021, after which he was appointed as the acting president of the body. In 1998, Randhir Singh was named as the Founder Secretary General of the Afro-Asian Games Council and held the position till 2007.

he became a member of the ANOC Executive Council in 2002. Between 2003 and 2005, he was elected as the IOC representative on the WADA Board and then became a member of WADA’s Finance and Administration Committee in 2005. He also held the chair for the 2019 Asian Games Asian Games Coordination Committee.

He was a member of the IOC between 2001 and 2014, after which he continued as the honourary member of the global body. During his services for the IOC, he was part of numerous IOC commissions, including Olympic Games Study (2002-2003), Sport for All (2004-2013), Women and Sport (2006-2013), International Olympic Truce Foundation (2007), and Coordination for the 1st Summer Youth Olympic Games Singapore (2010).

For his invaluable services, Randhir Singh was awarded the OCA Award of Merit in 2005; the Merit Award from ANOC in 2006, the Olympic Order, Silver, in 2014; and the Honorary Doctorate, Literature in Sports Science from Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Government of India.

--IANS

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