Afghanistan: Three women killed, two children injured as wall collapses after heavy rains in Khost

Kabul, April 7 (IANS) Three women were killed and two children injured as a wall collapsed in Afghanistan's Khost province following heavy rainfall and flash floods, local media reported.

According to the local Governor's spokesperson, Mustaghfar Gurbaz, the incident occurred in Gingini village in Maton area of Khost on Monday. He said that the wall collapsed after recent rainfall as it had weakened its structure. Gurbaz further said that injured children were taken to a nearby health facility, where they are undergoing treatment, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Meanwhile, at least 10 people were killed and six others injured after heavy rains caused roof collapses in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, according to local officials. The worst impacted regions include Jalalabad, Sherzad, Khogyani, Haska Mina and Angoor Bagh neighbourhood, Afghanistan-based Ariana News reported on Tuesday.

According to provincial authorities, five people were killed and two others were injured after the roof of a house collapsed in Angoor Bagh. A woman and two children were killed after roof collapsed in Sherzad district.

One person was killed and two others were injured in Khogyani district. One child was killed and two people were injured after roofs of two houses collapsed in Haska Mina.

Authorities said that continued heavy rainfall poses a risk to homes and infrastructure, especially in rural and mountainous areas where buildings are often not constructed to withstand extreme weather.

On Monday, officials said that at least 110 people and 160 others were injured after heavy rains, flash floods, landslides, lightning strikes and house collapses in Afghanistan over the past 12 days. Authorities said seven people remain missing while fresh rainfall predictions have sparked concerns that the toll could rise further, Khaama Press reported.

Authorities said 958 houses were completely destroyed while another 4,155 homes were partially damaged, leading to thousands of families in urgent need of shelter and assistance. Over 325 kilometres of roads have been damaged and businesses, farmland, irrigation canals and drinking water wells have suffered losses.

--IANS

akl/as