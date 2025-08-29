August 29, 2025 5:19 PM हिंदी

Afghanistan summons Pakistani envoy over military strikes in Nangarhar, Khost

Kabul, Aug 29 (IANS) Afghanistan's foreign ministry summoned Pakistan's ambassador in Kabul to lodge a formal protest against what Taliban authorities said were Pakistani military strikes in Nangarhar and Khost provinces, the local media reported on Friday. Afghan officials "strongly condemned" the overnight strikes which according to them claimed the lives of three people and injured seven others.

In its protest note on Thursday, the Afghan Foreign Ministry called Pakistan's action a violation of Afghan airspace and the bombing of civilian areas near the Durand Line a "blatant breach of Afghanistan's territorial integrity and a provocative act." The ministry stressed that protecting Afghanistan's sovereignty remains a red line for Afghanistan and warned that "such irresponsible actions will inevitably lead to consequences."

At least 13 people, including children and women, were killed or injured in the overnight drone strikes in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar and Khost provinces, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported on Friday. Local officials claimed that a residential home in Nangarhar’s Shinwar district was hit in a strike, leaving five civilians injured, including four children and a woman.

On the same night, two civilians were killed and six others, including men and women, were injured in a second drone strike hit civilian homes in Khost province’s Surkakh Lahori area of Spera district. Local residents accused Pakistani drones of deliberately attacking civilian homes, causing panic and fear in local communities.

Pakistan has earlier carried out similar drone operations in Khost, Paktia, and Paktika provinces, causing numerous civilian casualties, including women and children. Human rights groups have warned that these cross-border strikes risk destabilising already fragile border regions. At least 46 people were killed, mostly women and children, when Pakistani warplanes struck Barmal district of Paktika province in Afghanistan in January this year.

The development comes amid strained ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan over cross-border terrorism. Islamabad has accused Taliban of providing sanctuary to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has been carrying out attacks in Pakistan after the Taliban seized power in Kabul.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan increased earlier this year after Pakistan shut key border crossings after a rise in terrorist attacks. In response to Pakistan's action, Afghanistan imposed restrictions on trade and movement. The latest incident showcases the fragile state of ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan despite the efforts of two sides to resolve their issues. The two nations have engaged in frequent high-level exchanges in recent months. However, those meetings have not been able to make a serious headway on security issue.

