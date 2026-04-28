Afghanistan: Seven killed, 75 injured in Pakistani strikes

Kabul, April 28 (IANS) At least seven people have been killed and 75 injured after Pakistani strikes hit parts of Afghanistan's Kunar province, including the provincial capital Asadabad and Sarkano district, local media reported on Tuesday. The death toll continues to increase as more victims are being identified.

According to officials at the government hospital in Asadabad, dozens of injured people, including women and children, were brought for treatment while emergency teams continue to respond to the situation, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

Local sources said that Monday's strikes hit several places, including residential areas and Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan University, where mortar rounds targetted the campus, causing damage and panic among students and employees. Heavy explosions and thick black smoke rising from affected region were witnessed and buildings, especially within the university compound and nearby neighbourhoods, suffered damage during the strikes.

Authorities said at least 30 students and staff were injured in the strike on the university. Local residents said the intensity of the attacks forced several people of the region to flee from their homes as they feared possible use of drones, aircraft and rocket fire, Khaama Press reported.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated over the past few months, with repeated exchanges of fire and growing concerns over civilian casualties. The two nations have accused each other of contributing to instability while diplomatic and local mediation efforts have remained futile to stop further escalation.

On Monday, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher Education strongly condemned the missile attack by the Pakistani military forces on Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan University in Kunar province, stating that the strike injured nearly 30 students and professors, while causing extensive damage to the university's infrastructure.

In a statement following the attack, the Afghan ministry denounced the act as “cowardly, ruthless, and contrary to all Islamic and international principles”.

Calling the strike an attack on education and the fundamental foundations of Afghanistan, the Ministry urged international organisations not to remain silent in the face of the “ruthless action”.

The statement further noted that Sheikh Neda Mohammad Nadeem, Afghanistan’s Minister of Higher Education, has directed authorities to ensure prompt treatment and care of the injured.

Reaffirming its support for students, professors, and academic centres, the Ministry assured that it would use all its resources to safeguard the country’s academic centres, especially universities and religious institutions.

--IANS

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