Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes disrupt education of 12,000 Afghan children: UN

Kabul, April 24 (IANS) Clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan have disrupted education of around 12,000 Afghan students in border areas, according to the United Nations (UN), local media reported on Friday.

Many children have been displaced or are unable to continue studies in schools, especially in Afghanistan's Kunar's province, where villages have been partially emptied and schools have been damaged, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

As per reports, at least 22 schools in Kunar have been impacted or destroyed, leaving thousands of children without access to classrooms and basic educational services.

Tensions have escalated tremendously between Kabul and Islamabad over the past few months with repeated exchanges of fire in border areas. Pakistani airstrikes and artillery fire have caused deaths of dozens of people in Afghanistan. In response, Taliban has claimed that it has targeted Pakistani military positions and command centres.

The escalation has caused humanitarian crisis, with thousands of Afghan residents forced to leave their homes and seek shelter in temporary camps under harsh conditions.

Local educators said school buildings have been damaged and students who were previously studying in schools are cut off from learning opportunities.

Displaced families have mentioned that they were facing difficulty in accessing food, shelter and education for children and urged international community to provide assistance.

On Thursday, local sources in Kunar province revealed that several houses were damaged in Sarkano district due to Pakistani airstrikes, Khaama Press reported.

According to residents, the attacks started at around midnight and continued till Wednesday morning, with explosions heard in several parts of Sarkano.

Sources said that Pakistani forces targetted areas in Asadabad. No casualties were reported there.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused Taliban of allowing militant groups, especially the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to operate from Afghan soil. Taliban has consistently denied these accusations.

--IANS

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