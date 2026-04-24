April 24, 2026 10:13 PM हिंदी

Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes disrupt education of 12,000 Afghan children: UN

Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes disrupt education of 12,000 Afghan children: UN

Kabul, April 24 (IANS) Clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan have disrupted education of around 12,000 Afghan students in border areas, according to the United Nations (UN), local media reported on Friday.

Many children have been displaced or are unable to continue studies in schools, especially in Afghanistan's Kunar's province, where villages have been partially emptied and schools have been damaged, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

As per reports, at least 22 schools in Kunar have been impacted or destroyed, leaving thousands of children without access to classrooms and basic educational services.

Tensions have escalated tremendously between Kabul and Islamabad over the past few months with repeated exchanges of fire in border areas. Pakistani airstrikes and artillery fire have caused deaths of dozens of people in Afghanistan. In response, Taliban has claimed that it has targeted Pakistani military positions and command centres.

The escalation has caused humanitarian crisis, with thousands of Afghan residents forced to leave their homes and seek shelter in temporary camps under harsh conditions.

Local educators said school buildings have been damaged and students who were previously studying in schools are cut off from learning opportunities.

Displaced families have mentioned that they were facing difficulty in accessing food, shelter and education for children and urged international community to provide assistance.

On Thursday, local sources in Kunar province revealed that several houses were damaged in Sarkano district due to Pakistani airstrikes, Khaama Press reported.

According to residents, the attacks started at around midnight and continued till Wednesday morning, with explosions heard in several parts of Sarkano.

Sources said that Pakistani forces targetted areas in Asadabad. No casualties were reported there.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused Taliban of allowing militant groups, especially the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to operate from Afghan soil. Taliban has consistently denied these accusations.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

‘It was always coming’, says Gujarat Titans' B Sai Sudharsan after scoring a century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: ‘It was always coming’, says Sudharsan after scoring a century against RCB

Southern Africa directly impacted by Middle East conflict: Minister (File Image)

Southern Africa directly impacted by Middle East conflict: Minister

Rights body flags arrest of four individuals in Bangladesh over social media posts (File image)

Rights body flags arrest of four individuals in Bangladesh over social media posts

Sai Sudharsan's century lifts Gujarat Titans to 205/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.in Bengaluru on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Sudharsan’s ton lifts GT to 205/3 against RCB

Sarabjit Kaur's case sparks concern over abductions, forced conversion in Pakistan

Sarabjit Kaur's case sparks concern over abductions, forced conversion in Pakistan

Hockey Olympian Gurbax Singh Grewal passes in Chandigarh, aged 84

Hockey Olympian Gurbax Singh Grewal passes in Chandigarh, aged 84

Pakistan: Rights group alarmed over enforced disappearances of Baloch women, minor girls

Pakistan: Rights group alarmed over enforced disappearances of Baloch women, minor girls

Fertiliser supply strong, stable and above requirement across India: Govt

Fertiliser supply strong, stable and above requirement across India: Govt

Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes disrupt education of 12,000 Afghan children: UN

Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes disrupt education of 12,000 Afghan children: UN

BAPS Mandir consecrated in Palghar; Maha CM extends congratulations​ (Photo: BAPS)

BAPS Mandir consecrated in Palghar; Maha CM extends congratulations​