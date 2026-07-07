Afghan Minister Ataullah Omari arrives in India for official visit

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Afghanistan's Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock Mawlawi Ataullah Omari arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for a visit aimed at enhancing bilateral ties and holding discussions on matters of shared interest between the two countries.

Extending a warm welcome to the Afghan Minister, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took to X and posted: "Looking forward to engaging discussions on issues of mutual interest."

This visit comes amid escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with several Afghan citizens killed and injured during recent Pakistani airstrikes in Afghan provinces.

India had strongly condemned the airstrikes on Afghan territory, stating that it reflects "Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its futile attempt to externalise internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders."

Last week, India expressed commitment to supporting Kabul through aid and development projects, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian assistance cooperation with Afghanistan,

"We had strongly condemned the airstrikes that happened from Pakistan into Afghanistan, in which several civilian lives, including women and children, were lost. We had offered our condolences on the passing away of precious lives, and we had also at the same time reiterated our strong support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Afghanistan," the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

"As far as in terms of support with Afghanistan, we have an ongoing humanitarian assistance cooperation. We have been sending them medicines. We have been sending them other support, and we have also been offering development projects which can bring benefit to the lives of people there, and that continues," he added.

Notably, India has been providing humanitarian support to Afghanistan, including through the supply of essential medicines and other aid.

On June 17, India delivered another five tonnes of essential medicines to Kabul, reflecting its long-standing commitment to the welfare and well-being of the Afghan people.

On May 22, India delivered 20 tonnes of Bacillus Calmette–Guerin (BCG) and Tetanus, Diphtheria (Td) vaccines to Kabul to boost immunisation efforts among Afghan children.

--IANS

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