April 06, 2026 1:29 AM हिंदी

AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup: India suffer 0-5 loss to Australia

AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup: India suffer 0-5 loss to Australia (Credit: AIFF)

Pathum Thani, April 5 (IANS) The Indian U20 women’s national team suffered a 0-5 defeat to Australia at the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in the Pathum Thani Stadium, Thailand, on Sunday.

Skye Halmarick’s (38’ p, 39’, 48’) hat-trick gave Australia a strong lead, followed by goals from Danella Brutus (54’) and Daisy Brown (90+4’). As a result, India remains at the bottom of Group C with no points after two matches.

A victory in their final group-stage game against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday could still secure Joakim Alexandersson's team a spot in the knockout rounds.

Although the final score might suggest otherwise, the Young Tigresses started strongly in the early exchanges, frequently launching counter-attacks against Australia’s possession-based approach.

Sulanjana Raul advanced down the left in the fourth minute, bypassed her marker, and delivered a low cross to Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, who was forced into a tough angle by the defenders before losing possession. Moments later, Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam's cross from the opposite side was intercepted.

Australia midfielder Avaani Prakash initiated the first real opportunity of the day when she was played through on the right and fired a shot that was saved by India's goalkeeper Monalisha Devi Moirangthem. Soon after, Anju attempted a long-range free-kick, but it went over the bar.

The Young Matildas scored their first goal in the 38th minute when Cindy Colney brought down Butrus inside the Indian box, awarding a penalty. Halmarick successfully converted the penalty. Just a minute later, the Australian forward doubled the lead with a header from a cross on the right by Peta Trimis.

The Aussies continued their momentum after the break, with Halmarick completing her hat-trick in the 48th minute as her shot deflected before finding the net.

The Young Matildas quickly took a 4-0 lead in the 54th minute, assisted by Butrus, who drove into the Indian box and pushed the ball past Monalisha.

India kept rallying until late in the game, with Monalisha making saves off Trimis. India’s best opportunity came in the 85th minute when Bhumika Devi Khumukcham was played through on the right and delivered a precise cross to Sibani, who headed it wide.

Minutes later, Remi Thokchom made a crucial goalline clearance before Australia scored their fifth goal in injury time. As a substitute, Brown stole the ball from Thoibisana Chanu Toijam and then confidently placed it past the goalkeeper.

--IANS

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