August 27, 2026 5:37 PM हिंदी

Adnan Sami recalls planned Mumbai concert with Ustad Zakir Hussain days before his death

Adnan Sami recalls planned Mumbai concert with Ustad Zakir Hussain days before his death

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Singer-composer Adnan Sami recalled a Mumbai concert he was scheduled to perform with legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain just days before his death.

Taking to Instagram, he remembered his long-standing association with Zakir Hussain, whom he described as being like an elder brother to him. The musician also shared how their collaboration had resulted in several memorable instrumental concerts around the world. Adnan also revealed details about their final planned collaboration and said that they were scheduled to perform together in Mumbai just three days before Zakir Hussain’s death.

Sharing a couple of his photos, Adnan wrote, “On this day in 1986, my first album was released worldwide. I was still a teenager!! It was an instrumental album of Indian Classical Music of me introducing the Electric Piano as an instrument into the realms of Hindustani Classical Music for the first time. I was accompanied by the late legendary Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. He was like an elder brother to me.”

“He and I subsequently went onto play many instrumental concerts around the world and it was always an electrifying experience. Incidentally we were supposed to play a concert together in Mumbai 3 days before he passed away. I still can’t believe that he has moved on. Miss him very much! Ps- Guess the taal & Maatras of the musical piece & which Raga that I’m playing on this post!”

One of the images from their concert shows Adnan Sami performing alongside Ustad Zakir Hussain on stage.

Zakir Hussain, widely regarded as one of India's most celebrated tabla maestros, passed away on December 15, 2024, at the age of 73 in San Francisco, California.

Ustad Zakir Hussain was widely considered one of the most accomplished tabla maestros of his generation and among the finest percussionists in the world.

--IANS

ps/

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