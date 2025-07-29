Adivi Sesh on working with Emraan Hashmi: Been a fan of his work since forever

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh is all set to work with Emraan Hashmi in the upcoming spy thriller Goodachari 2. Tagging the collaboration as a “dream come true”, he said that he has been a fan of the Bollywood star’s work “since forever.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Adivi said: “I’m genuinely thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for Goodachari 2. I’ve been a fan of his work since forever — I remember going to the theatre and being absolutely captivated by his screen presence and intensity.”

To now share the screen with Emraan is a “full circle moment” for Adivi.

“It’s one of those rare instances in life where you get to work with someone you’ve admired for years. He brings such a unique charm and depth to his characters, and I truly believe his presence will elevate the film to another level.”

He added: “This is not just a collaboration — this is a fan living his dream. I remember dancing to his incredible songs which became party anthems which are still being played across”.

The film, a sequel to the blockbuster Goodachari, promises to raise the stakes with its gripping storyline.

Directed by the talented new-age filmmaker Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the second installment will have Adivi reprising his role and Emraan Hashmi joining the mission.

Goodachari is a 2018 Indian Telugu-language action spy film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, from a story by Adivi Sesh.

The film stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj, with Supriya Yarlagadda, Vennela Kishore, Anish Kuruvilla, Rakesh Varre and Madhu Shalini in supporting roles.

It tells the story of Gopi, who is recruited into RAW, but on his graduation day, he is implicated in a plot to kill two RAW officials. Declared a wanted terrorist, Gopi fights to clear his name and find the people responsible.

--IANS

dc/