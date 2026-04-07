April 07, 2026 12:51 PM हिंदी

Adivi Sesh on ‘Dacoit’ car chase: Drifting with professional gear isn’t something you get to do everyday

Adivi Sesh on ‘Dacoit’ car chase: Drifting with professional gear isn’t something you get to do everyday

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh, who is geared up for the release of “Dacoit”, has spoken about the film’s high-speed car chases and said that drifting with professional gear is not something you get to do every day, and that it gives a massive adrenaline rush.

Sesh chose to perform many of these moments himself, bringing an added level of authenticity to the scenes, talking about the experience, he said: "Dacoit has some extremely intense car chase sequences, and many of them were filmed with me actually driving the car. Drifting with professional gear is not something you get to do every day, and honestly, it gives you a massive adrenaline rush.”

He said that when you’re inside the car, “surrounded by cameras, stunt coordinators, and a very tightly planned setup, you realize how much precision is required to get it right.”

“These are the kinds of action sequences where you can’t really afford too many retakes because every movement, every skid, every turn has been carefully designed,” said Sesh.

The actor said that for him, the excitement comes from pushing myself to perform the shot as perfectly as possible.

“I remember telling myself before some of these sequences that this has to happen in a single take. That focus actually heightens your senses, you become extremely aware of the speed, the timing, and the responsibility of delivering the moment exactly as envisioned.”

“It’s thrilling but also deeply satisfying when you pull it off. Those are the moments that make action filmmaking so special," he concluded.

Dacoit also stars Anurag Kashyap and Mrunal Thakur. The film is set to hit the silver screen on April 10. The film reportedly follows a convict, who did not commit any crime but is put behind the bars because of the betrayal by his better half.

--IANS

dc/

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