March 26, 2026 8:22 PM हिंदी

Adivi Sesh: Non-Hindi film industries have always done well

Adivi Sesh: Non-Hindi film industries have always done well

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actor-director-writer Adivi Sesh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dacoit’, has said that non-Hindi film industries have always done well, historically.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and said that the surge in liking towards regional cinema has been catalysed by Covid-19.

He told IANS, “I think in general, non-Hindi industries in India have always done amazing work. You know, the Bengali film or Malayalam film, Tamil film, Telugu film. I think that the difference has been that the popularity of film is now on par. You know, a film from anywhere in India can be just as popular as a Telugu film or a Hindi film today. And I think that's the beautiful part. That's sort of inherent globalization caused by COVID where everybody was forced to, you know, because they'd run out of films in their own languages”.

“So they started watching other films, dubbed into their languages or with subtitles. That one movement, what it did was it democratized everything for other languages”, he added.

Earlier, the actor had spoken up on the strength of Telugu cinema. He shared that unlike other film industries of India, Telugu cinema has a strong emotional core because it isn’t still ruled by the corporates.

When asked what separates Telugu cinema from other industries of India, he told IANS, “I think emotional ownership. And I'll tell you what I mean by that. Telugu cinema till date is still produced by individual producers. Someone might have mortgaged a house and he's come to produce a film, someone sold a piece of land, and he's come to produce a film. Someone did well for himself in real estate or she's a doctor and she's come to produce a film. Whatever it may be. These are the people who are producing even our INR 300, 400, 500 crore films”.

The actor shared that films in Telugu are not produced by studios.

--IANS

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