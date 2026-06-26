Aditya Pancholi: I do believe that marriages between Hindus & Muslims work

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor-producer Aditya Pancholi, who is married to actress Zarina Wahab, has weighed in on interfaith marriages, stating that he believes marriages between Hindus and Muslims can work, amidst reacting to a video of Vindu Dara Singh talking about the challenges in his marriage with actress Farah Naaz.

Aditya took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, where he shared a video of actor Vindu Dara Singh talking about how his father, Dara Singh, had warned him because his former wife, Farah Naaz, “was a Muslim”.

Vindu added: “But I defied him and married Farah. We got separated because she had suddenly turned religious."

Stressing that a marriage is between two individuals and not religions, Aditya shared his views on social media in response to Vindu's remarks.

He captioned the clip: “I do believe that marriages between Hindus & Muslims work. Remember, marriage is between two people and not religion.”

Zarina met actor Aditya on the sets of Kalank Ka Tika. They married in 1986 and have a daughter, Sana and a son, Sooraj.

Aditya made his acting debut with the TV show Shahadat in 1985. In 1986, he did the television films Sone Ka Pinjra, Siyahi, Kalank Ka Tika, Afshar Ki Saali and Maryam Ki Beti.

Later that year, he ventured into mainstream Bollywood with Sasti Dulhan Mahenga Dulha.

In 1995, he also starred in the TV series Mahashakti in DD Metro opposite Juhi Chawla.This series was scheduled for release in 1989 as Vaada Raha Milan Ka.

He started playing negative roles in 1997, starting with Aziz Mirza's romantic comedy Yes Boss, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. His next release was Hameshaa, opposite Saif Ali Khan and Kajol.

He was then seen in films such as Devta, Zanjeer: The Chain (1998), Hafta Vasuli, Benaam, Aaya Toofan, Baaghi, Aankhen, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Musafir, Rush, Hridayanath , Mumbai Mirror, Race 2, Jai Ho, Dishkiyaoon, Hero and Bajirao Mastani.

--IANS

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